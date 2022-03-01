All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in March

Following the monster release month that was February, video game releases are not showing any sign of slowing down in March.

Speeding ahead at the start of the month is the long-awaited racing simulator Gran Turismo 7, followed by a flurry of fantastical releases like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in March.

Gran Turismo 7

Release Date: March 4

If your dream is to drive down a highway in a car you can’t afford at a million miles an hour, then get ready for Gran Turismo 7. The driving simulator is back this year and better than ever with a next-gen experience that makes full use of the PS5’s graphical power and haptic feedback.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Release Date: March 10

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may have come out over a year ago but the team at Ubisoft are continuing to provide more content for us to raid. The upcoming Dawn of Ragnarok DLC is expected to add an extra 40 hours to the game as you delve even further into the rich world of Norse mythology.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Release Date: March 18

There’s no shortage of Final Fantasy games and now we’re getting another interpretation in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. This one takes place in a dark fantasy setting of the original game with a new bunch of characters fighting the enemy of chaos.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Release Date: March 25

Anyone who has played Borderlands knows that Tiny Tina was a standout. Now she’s getting her time in the spotlight with a game in her honour, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are guns, spells, fantastical worlds and everything else you’d expect from the mind of Tiny Tina.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Release Date: March 25

A haunted Tokyo filled with spirits and ghosts that you can banish using supernatural abilities? Sign us up for Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Release Date: March 25

Who would’ve guessed we’d be getting a 3D platformer with Kirby, but here we are. Kirby and the Forgotten Land gives our loveable pink friend everything – guns, pals and a new mouthful mode that turns it into a car?? Ok then.

