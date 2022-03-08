The New Movies, TV Shows and Games Releasing in Time for the 2022 Easter Weekend

We’re coming up to another long weekend. And it’s not just any long weekend, it’s the Easter long weekend which means you may be lucky enough to get a whole four days off in a row. With such a hefty chunk of time off and more of this rainy weather expected it’s a good time to turn to some quality entertainment, and luckily there’s no shortage of options for the Easter weekend.

Whether it’s going to the cinema, binging a new show or catching up on your gaming pile of shame, the long weekend is a perfect time to do it. So to help you plan your entertainment schedule, we’ve gathered some suggestions for new things you can dive into over the Easter weekend.

What to stream over the Easter weekend?

Turning Red

Easter traditionally means family time for many people, and what better movie to watch with your family than a Pixar film?

Turning Red is Pixar’s latest adorable and heartwarming story about a teenage girl dealing with that uncomfortable period of time known as puberty. She loves drawing, fawns over boy bands and fights with her mum. She also turns into a giant red panda whenever she has an emotional outburst – oh, so very relatable.

You’ll find it on Disney+ from March 11.

Bridgerton – Season 2

If you haven’t indulged in Bridgerton yet the Easter weekend is the perfect time to do it, particularly because season 2 will be newly available.

The saucy period drama follows the Bridgerton siblings as they attempt to find love. In season one we followed Daphne’s romance with the dashing Duke of Hastings and in season 2 we’ll see Anthony Bridgerton struggle to choose between the charming Sheffield sisters.

Bridgerton season 2 will be on Netflix from March 25.

Joe vs Carole

The last time we all had an extended period of time at home we became obsessed with a little thing called Tiger King. Now you can see Hollywood’s take on the wild true story with Joe vs Carole.

Kate McKinnon steps into Carole Baskin’s shoes and John Cameron Mitchell plays the Tiger King himself Joe Exotic.

Watch Joe vs Carole on Stan from March 4.

Upload – Season 2

Upload is one of those TV shows you may have missed in 2020, but you most definitely should make time for it if you haven’t seen it.

The series is a comedic look at what would happen if we all paid to upload our consciousness into a digital metaverse after we died. The series protagonist, Nathan, is uploaded against his will into this new virtual world and is forced to live under the thumb of his demanding (and still alive) girlfriend who paid for his spot. The series comes from The Office U.S. creator Greg Daniels so expect a few laughs.

Watch Upload on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 will be uploaded on March 11.

HALO

By the time the Easter weekend rolls around, we’ll have our first look at the long-awaited HALO TV show. Let that sink in.

The long weekend is the perfect time to check out this TV adaptation of the successful video game franchise. The show stars Pablo Schreiber as the masked hero Master Chief who is enlisted into a 26th century battle against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

HALO premieres on Paramount+ on March 24.

What’s on at Australian cinemas over the Easter weekend?

Looking forward to the movie release calendar we should have a fair few new movies in cinemas by the Easter weekend.

Currently on the schedule we have Morbius, releasing at the end of March. Jared Leto’s vampire Marvel movie has been pushed back so many times it will be surprising to see if it actually sticks by the time Easter arrives.

There’s also the third film in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts. The Secrets of Dumbledore will continue the unknown origins of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore with Jude Law facing off against Mads Mikkelsen’s dark wizard Grindelwald.

For families, we’ll also have the surprisingly successful video game sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the animated comedy adventure The Bad Guys.

Now, let’s hope these don’t get delayed!

What games should you catch up on over Easter?

If video games are your passion then a long weekend signals some quality time with your consoles.

In perfect timing for a weekend with the family, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally be making its way to shelves. The game is perfect for Star Wars fans both old and new.

If you haven’t caught up on the plethora of releases from February and March then now is the time. Players have the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Ghostwire Tokyo to choose from.

Other entertainment options for the Easter weekend

Of course, your entertainment options aren’t limited to just screen media over the Easter weekend, and plenty of outdoor retailers, restaurants and events are open for the long weekend.

For many Sydneysiders, the Royal Easter Show is a yearly tradition. The show is going full steam ahead with a COVID-safe plan this year so start saving for showbags.

For folks in Melbourne, the epic musical Hamilton will have just opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre so definitely support the local theatre scene and check it out if you can snag a ticket.

If a weekend of baking, cooking and experimenting in the kitchen is on the cards for you we’ve got some Easter-inspired recipes that can help you out. And of course, don’t forget to get your Easter eggs sorted ahead of time. Proper snackage is required for a long weekend at home.

We’ll keep you posted on more entertainment options as the Easter weekend approaches.