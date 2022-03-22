I Accidentally Discovered How to Make a Macca’s Sundae at Home

How many times have you rocked up to the McDonald’s drive-thru late at night only to be told “sorry, the ice cream machine isn’t working”? Story of our lives, right?! Well, I accidentally found a solution one Friday night with this at-home Macca’s-like sundae recipe.

The best part is that this accidental delight requires just two ingredients and 15 seconds to make — and you don’t even have to leave the house.

How to make a Macca’s-like sundae at home

What you’ll need:

Good quality vanilla ice cream

Betty Crocker chocolate fudge icing

This all came about purely because I hate waste. (Seriously, I won’t even throw coffee grounds in the bin when I know they can be put to good use.) Plus I was craving a treat at the end of a long week. I had almost half a tub of chocolate fudge frosting left in the fridge after making cupcakes for a colleague’s birthday (yes, I am a good boss) and the label said to use it up within 30 days. I couldn’t just let it go to waste now, could I?

Now, to turn it into a Macca’s sundae, you need to loosen up the fudge icing so it’s runny but not boiling hot. Fifteen seconds in the microwave for a few hefty spoonfuls of fudge should do it.

While that’s zapping in the microwave, dish out some good quality vanilla ice cream. I like the semi-fancy Woolies home brand one that’s $5 a litre.

Once the warm frosting hits the ice cream, it starts to thicken up again and becomes that wonderfully fudgey consistency the McDonald’s chocolate sundaes are famous for.

This is definitely one for an ice cream bowl — don’t attempt it in a cone. I did and ended up having to scoff it over the kitchen sink while ice cream and chocolate sauce dripped down my arms and across my face.

The Betty Crocker chocolate fudge icing is $4, though keep an eye out and you’ll often find it on special, in which case stock up! It keeps in the pantry for a while, it’s just once you open it that it needs to be used within 30 days.