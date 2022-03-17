Score 20% Off Koala’s Best Selling Mattresses and More During Afterpay Day 2022

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Did you know you should be replacing your mattress every six to eight years? If this factoid has sent a sudden shiver down your spine, then it might be time for you to update your sleeping situation. The good news is that you can currently snag up to 20% off Koala mattresses during the Afterpay Day sales that kicked off today.

I doubt you need an introduction to Koala at this stage, but they’re the company that ships the iconic mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones that spring open as soon as you slice the plastic open?

Koala is also responsible for making these insanely comfy sofa beds that are so good, they’re worth a squiz (and purchase in our humble opinion).

If you want to snag yourself a comfy new Koala mattress or couch, here’s everything you need to know about this Afterpay Day sale.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpday Day is a massive sale event where you can snag massive discounts across a range of brands and retailers. There are usually two sales per year, with the first one in 2022 running from 17 March to 20 March.

You can check out our full coverage of the best Aferpay 2022 Day sales here.

What Koala sales are available during Afterpay Day 2022?

To give you a full rundown on the way this particular Afterpay Day sale works, Koala is offering 20% off a range of its best-selling products and then 15% off everything else from now until 20 March.

This sale includes the award-winning New Koala and Calm As mattresses, along with the Modern Sofa and Cushy Sofa Bed. You can also grab 20% off select pillows, sheets and bed bases, so you can go for a full bedroom makeover.

This is especially awesome if you’re trying to furnish a whole room or two and still walk away with some spare cash to blow on home decor. As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery.

Now, what are you waiting for? Go check the Afterpay Day 2022 sales for mattresses and furniture on Koala’s website in all their glory. We spend a third of our lives asleep, so we may as well be doing it while as comfortable as possible.

You can find more sales and deals for Afterpay Day 2022 here.