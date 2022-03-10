How to Make The Perfect Truffle Mac and Cheese

How good is a plate of mac and cheese? Well, for the lactose intolerant folk out there like me, it’s not so good for your gut, but the taste is damn satisfying.

If you want to elevate your take on the classic mac and cheese recipe, our pals at TRUFF have offered a simple but indulgent recipe for truffle mac and cheese that will change your damn life.

Here’s how to make it at home.

Truffle mac and cheese recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need

500g of pasta shells

1 stick salted butter

2 teaspoons TRUFF Oil

2 each garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 shallot, peeled and minced

1/2 cup all purpose flour

4 cups whole milk

4 cups gruyere cheese, grated

3 cups sharp cheddar, grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 cup ritz cracker crumbs

1/4 cup salted butter, melted

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 190°C. Cook pasta shells according to the instructions on the package, drain, and rinse under cold water. Set aside. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add TRUFF oil, garlic, and shallots, sauté until veggies are fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in flour, creating a roux, and cook for another minute. Add milk to the saucepan and whisk to combine. Bring milk to a low simmer, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened. Add cheeses to the milk, a handful at a time, whisking to combine, and waiting until the cheese has melted before adding the next handful. Season cheese sauce with salt and pepper. Place cooked pasta shells in a large bowl and add cheese sauce, stir to combine. Transfer mac and cheese to a large oven-proof skillet, spreading out in an even layer, and set aside. In a medium bowl, place ritz cracker crumbs, melted butter, and parsley, stir until combined and crumbly. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the top of the mac and cheese and place in the oven. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until mac and cheese is bubbly and cracker topping is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

