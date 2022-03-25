Here’s a Few Simple Tips That’ll Help Reduce Your Energy Bill While Working From Home

Over the past two years, working from home has become the new normal for some. Whether set up in a dedicated office or plonked on your kitchen table, we’ve certainly been spending more time inside. While we can’t fault the comfort of working from home (not to mention the reduced travel times), not everything is ideal.

Since we’ve been spending a lot more time at home, you might have noticed a steady increase in your energy bill. So here are some easy ways to keep energy costs down while keeping your comfort level up.

Tips to help keep your energy bill low

We often think of items like light bulbs, televisions and plugged-in chargers as big energy drainers, but they actually contribute very little to your overall consumption. The big players here are items with motors and heating elements: your fridge, freezer, air conditioner and water heater.

Set your refrigerator to 3 to 4 degrees Celcius and your freezer to -15 degrees. As long as both are full, your food will stay fresh and the motor won’t work as hard. While you’re in the kitchen, do scrape off all the food bits from your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, but don’t pre-wash your dishes completely beforehand.

You can probably take fewer showers every week (chanced are good you’re not as active as you used to be) to save on hot water. Wash your laundry on cold, make sure your dryer’s lint trap is clean and use dryer balls (or tennis balls) to keep drying cycles as short and efficient as possible.

To save on air conditioning costs, make sure your blinds and curtains are closed on hot days. Keep your ceiling fans clean and run them counter-clockwise on hot days to pull cool air up, while minimising the use of your cooling units.

For all these tips to lower your energy bill and more, check out the video below:

