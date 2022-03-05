Get Into the Mardi Gras Spirit(s) With These Party Cocktails

If you’re planning on celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend (you absolutely should be), there are a long list of ways you can do that. Check out our parade write up here, for starters. If you happen to be in need of an event-appropriate Mardi Gras themed cocktail to sip on, we’re happy to report that we can help you in that endeavour, also.

Absolut Vodka has a long list of festive cocktail recipes on offer, but in honour of Mardi Gras we’re going to look at the Absolut Rainbow’s best tipples. Here we go!

Sex on the Beach cocktail recipe

What you’ll need:

Ice cubes

20ml Absolut vodka

100ml light orange juice

100ml cranberry juice

20ml peach schnapps

1 wheel lime

1 whole cherry

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with the ice cubes (let’s go a fancy glass – it’s Mardi Gras after all!). Add the vodka, schnapps and juices. Give is a little mix and garnish with the lime and cherry. Lah-dah! Too easy not to make a few.

Ginger queen realness recipe

What you’ll need:

Ice Cubes

1 Part Absolut Vodka

2 Parts Ginger Ale

1 Whole Mint Leaf

1 Wedge Lemon

Directions:

Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a mint leaf and lemon.

Zestravaganza

What you’ll need:

Ice Cubes

1 Part Absolut Lime

½ Part Triple Sec

½ Part Cranberry Juice

½ Part Lime Juice

Lime

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with lime.

And if you’re going all out and getting dolled up for Mardi Gras, it’s good to know that eco-friendly glitter is a thing now – and if you’re unsure how to get all that glitter off your body afterwards, here is a guide.

Now go off and enjoy your delicious Mardi Gras cocktails in style, pals.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.