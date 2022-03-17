Gaslit: Your Basic Guide to the Watergate Political Thriller

The phenomenal Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen this year with the arrival of the Watergate political thriller series Gaslit on Aussie streaming service Stan.

If you’re keen to revisit the major political scandal and the personalities wrapped up in it, this show is going to be right up your alley. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Gaslit about?

The Gaslit series focuses on the experience of Martha Mitchell and her role in uncovering the truth behind Watergate.

The synopsis for the tv show reads as follows:

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down. The story will centre on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

Gaslit is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed podcast Slow Burn.

Who is in the cast lineup?

Joining Roberts and Penn, Gaslit also stars Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

Gaslit: Where are the trailers at?

If you’d like a first look at the tone of this series, Stan has dropped a trailer for Gaslit which showcases the bravery of Martha Mitchell and the chaos that followed her decision to speak out.

You can find the official trailer for Gaslit here:

“If the American people knew half of what I knew, they wouldn’t have much to approve of.”

If the trailer is anything to go by, Gaslit looks like a chilling watch, Julia Roberts seems to be captivating in it, and we’re very excited to watch.

When and where can I watch the show in Australia?

If you’re eager to dig into the show, you’ll be able to find Gaslit on Stan Australia as of April 24. Check it out here.

