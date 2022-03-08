Australian Federal Election Candidates for Prime Minister: Here’s What They Stand For

As many of you will likely be aware by now, a federal election is on the way. While we do not have an offical date just yet, we do know that the event will need to be held before May 21, 2022. That means there isn’t all that much time before we’re called to vote for our preferred Prime Minister. With that considered, here’s an introduction to the major election candidates for 2022, their parties, promises and key policies.

There are a number of registered political parties in Australia, all of which are listed on the AEC if you’re interested in learning about the full spectrum.

However, for simplicity’s sake, today we’re going to zoom in on the three largest and most established political parties in the Australian federal election and their candidates: the Liberal Party of Australia (one half of the Coalition), the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and the Australian Greens.

Federal election candidates

At this point, many of you will already be familiar with the key candidates running in the 2022 Australian federal election, but let’s take another quick look at the names you’ll need to remember this year, shall we?

The Liberal Party and Coalition

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (you may have heard of him before?) is the current leader of the Liberal Party, which also makes him the leader of the Coalition — a partnership with the National Party of Australia — and will be a prime candidate in the 2022 federal election.

Morrison was sworn in as Prime Minister of Australia on August 24, 2018 and prior to that was Federal Treasurer.

Labor

Anthony Albanese is the current leader of the Australian Labor Party and a major candidate for the 2022 federal election.

Albanese has been the Federal Member for Grayndler since 1996. Under the Rudd-Gillard Governments, Albanese served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Minister for Broadband, Communications and the Digital Economy, and Leader of the House.

Greens

Heading up the Australian Greens Party is Adam Bandt.

Bandt is the Member for Melbourne and will be the Greens lead candidate in the 2022 federal election. Prior to stepping into the role of leader of the Greens Party, Bandt served as co-deputy leader of the party from 2012 to 2015 and 2017 to 2020.

Federal election promises from candidates for PM so far

Once the federal election for 2022 is officially called, we’ll be seeing official election promises made by our main candidates. However, there has of course been talk about what each party wants to achieve for Australians.

The Coalition

There isn’t much in terms of promises listed across the Coalition’s platforms, but the Liberal Party has instead listed out what it has done with Morrison as Prime Minister.

Its key areas of focus are, and have been:

Australia’s economic recovery

Supporting small business

Lower taxes

Helping with the cost of living

Delivering infrastructure

Support for families

Better health (and COVID-19 response)

Opportunities for young Australians

Supporting senior Australians

Supporting Australian women

Protecting our environment

Lower power prices

Strong national security

A stronger defence force

Strong border protection

Backing regional Australia

Union Accountability

Fast and efficient broadband

Labor

The Australian Labor Party leads with a quote from Gough Whitlam on its website:

Labor has always aimed to, in the words of former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam: “Promote equality, to involve the people of Australia in the decision-making processes of our land, and to liberate the talents and uplift the horizons of the Australian people.”

When it comes to Labor leader Albanese’s stance specifically, he promises changes in the below areas (via his official website):

Labor will ease the pressure on families by making child care cheaper. We’ll get wages going again after years of decline. We’ll close the gender pay gap. And we’ll make work more secure.

Labor will rebuild our proud manufacturing industry, and build a future made right here in Australia.

Labor believes that if you work full time, you should be able to support a family. We need a government that believes in a growing economy that works for all Australians.

Labor’s Powering Australia plan will create jobs, cut power bills, and reduce emissions by boosting renewable energy, and it will be delivered by a Labor Government that puts Australia’s interests first.

Labor has a proud legacy of advancing women’s rights and a long-held commitment to gender equality. We know that much remains to be done to eliminate discrimination, harassment and abuse and to achieve equality.

[Older Australians] deserve dignity in retirement. They deserve dignity in aged care, not neglect.

Labor believes that a great education, from early education right through to universities and TAFEs, is the ticket to a lifetime of opportunity.

A Labor Government will establish a National Anti-Corruption Commission, which will investigate serious and systemic corruption in the federal government.

We need to upgrade existing housing. And we need to make sure that the promise of home ownership is extended to all Australians.

Labor will tackle job insecurity and low wages head on. And we’ll legislate ‘same job, same pay’.

A Labor Government I lead will renew our commitment to Reconciliation and achieve better outcomes for First Nations people.

We will keep our defences strong, treat our defence personnel with respect, and build on the alliances that have kept Australia safe.

Greens

According to the Greens Australia website, the key areas the party and Bandt are focussing on right now include guaranteed jobs, healthcare and education, and climate action.

The Greens and its lead candidate for the 2022 federal election, Bandt, promise:

A Treaty Now with First Nations people.

Make billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share.

A national jobs and income guarantee for all.

Fight the climate emergency with 700% renewable energy.

Build one million homes and give renters real rights.

Manufacturing revival in the clean and green industries of the future.

Investing in sustainable infrastructure — from renewables to high-speed rail.

Defend and extend Medicare — including dental and mental healthcare for all.

Universal free childcare and access to early childhood education.

Restore free education — across public schools, TAFE & university.

Equality for all and freedom from harassment, violence and discrimination.

A caring society that properly invests in aged care.

Fix our National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Care for nature with a job-creating Nature Fund and a stronger watchdog.

Key policy announcements ahead of the federal election

The Coalition

On his intention for Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison states that for the Coalition, “our National Plan is a safe plan, to bring our country back from COVID, and give Australians certainty.”

As we touched on above, policy plans from the Coalition have not been detailed on the government website. Instead the party and its lead candidate, Morrison, have been highlighting their focuses on the past couple of years, including support for small businesses, economic recovery in the face of COVID-19, and tax relief for businesses.

Labor

Labor and its leader, Albanese, have listed out already announced policies on the Labor Party website. These range from intentions to boost fibre and fast-track NBN repair, to training 10,000 young people in new energy apprenticeships, creating a $10 billion off-budget Housing Australia Future Fund to build social and affordable housing, and more.

Greens

Per the Greens Party website, the plan is to “tax the billionaires & big corporations, and provide the things we all need for a better life. A safe climate. Free healthcare for all. Free education for all. Affordable housing. Secure, well paid jobs. An end to all forms of discrimination.”

Each of the promises outlined earlier have been broken down in the Greens’ plan, each with intended inclusions for the policies should they win power. You can read through them all here.

Until the federal election for 2022 is officially called, details around the official approach from candidates will be fairly light. But we will be sure to continue updating you on any additional pieces of information that drop in the days and weeks to come.