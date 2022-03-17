These Are the Fastest NBN Providers in Australia, if You’re After a Speedy Connection

The ACCC has released its latest report on real-world NBN performance, which sees smaller provider Exetel taking the top spot from Optus. Exetel and Optus have been tussling it out first place for the last couple of reports, with the pair often trading places.

In the 16th Measuring Broadband Australia report, Exetel customers were found to get 103.3% of their plans’ maximum speeds during busy hours (between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm). Optus was just a little behind with speeds of 100%, trailed by Telstra at 98.7%.

This puts SpinTel in front of the eleven other telcos featured in the report, which spans Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Superloop, Telstra, TPG, and Vodafone. The report also features Launtel for the very first time.

Here are the full results:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 96.1% 99.2% 95.1% Dodo 97.5% 100.6% 96.7% Exetel 104.5% 105.0% 103.3% iiNet 96.7% 99.5% 95.8% iPrimus 97.5% 100.6% 96.7% Launtel 100.3% 102.3% 98.4% MyRepublic 99.8% 102.4% 99.1% Optus 100.8% 104.2% 100.0% Superloop 96.5% 98.3% 95.4% Telstra 99.6% 103.3% 98.7% TPG 98.1% 102.2% 96.9% Vodafone 96.3% 99.2% 95.1%

This Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,266 connections during a month-long testing period in December last year. All but 40 of the households that contributed to the report have a connection with one of the 12 providers featured. The sample isn’t massive, but it’s still a useful indicator of how an ISP should perform. The ACCC reports a 95% confidence level in its results.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

MyRepublic currently has the most affordable NBN 100 plans from any provider featured in the speed report. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $79 per month after. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of NBN plans. Since the plan is contract-free, you can always leave after your discount runs.

Superloop’s pricing is pretty similar, where you’re looking at $69.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. This plan is also contract-free.

Winner Exetel is a little more expensive at $80 per month for your first year, and then $95 per month thereafter. While that’s pricier than most providers, the year-long discount is a nice treat when compared to the typical six-month discount you’ll see on most plans. Once again, this plan is contract-free.

Runner up Optus bills $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. You’ll also need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first three years. This works out to $7 per month left in your 36-month term.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop is your cheapest NBN 50 option when it comes to providers covered by the ACCC report. You’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter.

Dodo follows, at $58 per month for your first six months and $75 per month after. You can also shave a further $10 per month off by bundling in gas and electricity – at least if you’re in New South Wales or Victoria.

Chart-topper Exetel is somewhat middle of the road, where you’ll pay $65 per month for your first year, and $75 per month thereafter.

Runner up Optus is a bit more expensive, billed at $79 per month. The NBN plan is technically contract-free, but you’re up for a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. Once again, that’s $7 for each month left if your term.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.