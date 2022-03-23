How to Make a Batch of Microwave Easter Egg Brownies in 5 Minutes

Easter is just around the corner and if you’re looking for some simple yet delicious desserts, Wiltshire has got you covered with their flourless Easter egg brownies. This recipe is perfect for those who may not be bothered cooking up some extravagant recipes but still want to have a classic mouth-watering Easter treat.

If you’re a big Easter entertainer and love cooking up a storm you might have limited space in your oven. Well, never fear because Wiltshire’s silicone loaf pan is microwave safe, meaning you can enjoy these delicious brownies fresh from the zappy box.

This recipe is also a perfect way to use up some of those leftover Easter eggs that you might have laying around (if there are any).

I’m sure your mouths are already yearning for the recipe so let’s get into it.

Easter egg microwave flourless brownie recipe

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes (plus chilling)

What you’ll need:

150g unsalted butter, melted

150g dark chocolate 70% cocoa, finely chopped

2 room temperature eggs

1 cup (220g) caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup (100g) almond meal

1/3 cup (50g) gluten-free flour

¼ cup (25g) cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

130g caramel-filled Easter eggs, halved

Note: If you have flour and want gluten, substitute the almond meal and gluten-free flour for 1 cup (150g) plain flour.

Directions:

Place butter in a 21cm Wiltshire Silicone Loaf Pan and microwave for 30 seconds-1 minute or until

melted. Transfer butter to a bowl and add chocolate. Stand for 5 minutes or until chocolate has melted into butter. Add eggs, sugar and vanilla and mix to combine. Sift over the almond meal, flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Add most of the Easter eggs, reserving ½ cup for on top of the brownies, and mix well to combine. Transfer half the mixture to the Wiltshire silicon loaf pan and smooth over with a spoon. Scatter with half the remaining Easter eggs, pushing into the batter. Microwave on 70% power for 4 ½ -5 minutes or until just cooked through and bubbling. Chill for 5 minutes then carefully ease out of the loaf pan onto a plate lined with baking paper. Chill. Repeat with the remaining mixture and Easter eggs. Chill both brownies for a further 10 minutes then cut with a hot knife and serve.

There you have it, the easiest and possibly most delicious recipe for Easter egg brownies. Happy snacking!