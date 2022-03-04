7 of the Best Places to Order Enough Easter Chocolate to Get You Through the Year

Whoever said Christmas was the most wonderful time of the year wasn’t doing Easter right. Easter eggs aren’t just for kids. Adults can (and should) get in on the action too. All around the world, The Easter long weekend is one of the only times of year you can eat chocolate in some form guilt-free for breakfast, so why wouldn’t you want to take full advantage of that early morning egg hunt?!

If like me, you need options, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured the Internet to find a range of bunnies (big and small), eggs (hollow and filled) and Easter-themed hampers (think hot cross buns and speckled eggs) to bring you all that chocolatey goodness that you can have delivered straight to your door ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Whether you’re shopping for your friends, your family, or yourself, we’ve found a selection of Easter-approved bunnies, eggs and baskets that’ll be devoured by dinner.

Oh, and if you’ve got leftover Easter chocolate, you can always turn them into a yummy cocktail.

Where can you buy Easter Chocolate online in Australia?

If you’re someone who prefers your standard Cadbury chocolate — think Crunchie eggs, Caramello eggs, Caramilk eggs, Creme eggs etc. — you can always stock up on chocolate eggs when you do your regular online grocery shop from places like Coles, Woolworths and Amazon. It’s also the perfect time to stock up on enough eggs to run your annual Easter egg hunt.

For your more traditional Easter chocolate like Lindt and Koko Black Bunnies, places like Myer and David Jones often have a huge array of bunnies, eggs and chocolate bundles that can be delivered.

If hampers are your Easter chocolate of choice, online places like Edible Blooms and Gourmet Baskets have a variety of different hamper options to suit every budget. In most cases, these hampers can also be delivered Austalia wide, which means you can send them out as Easter gifts.

All this talk of Easter chocolate is making you hungry, you’re going to love the next part. We’ve rounded up the best Easter eggs you can buy from each of the above places, so you can start your Easter shopping early.

The Best Chocolate Easter Eggs

Solid Eggs

These Cadbury eggs are perfect for Easter egg hunts! Not only are they some of the yummiest Easter chocolate you can find on shelves, but they also come in bright wrapping, so they’ll be easier to find during the egg hunt. I think the best part about Cadbury solid eggs is that they come in all your favourite flavours, Crunchie, Caramello, Caramilk, Creme egg and more.

You can explore the full range here.

Chocolate Easter Bunnies

Love a chocolate bunny? Then you’ll love these ones from Koko Black ($29.99). Eat, gift or hide him at the end of your Easter egg hunt for a delicious and delightful surprise. You can also get some scrumptious Lindt bunnies, Darrell Lea bunnies and Cadbury ones.

You can find your favourite bunnies at Myer here and Woolworths here.

Easter Gift Dessert Box

If you’ve been invited to a brunch or a BBQ over the Easter long weekend, then you’re going to want to attend it with a hamper in hand, like this Easter dessert box ($109). From a range of different-sized chocolate eggs, Lindor chocolate, gold Belgian stars, large decadent doughnuts, honeycomb pieces and fruchocs sprinkles, this dessert box will make you a hit at any party.

You can purchase a range of different Easter chocolate hampers here.

