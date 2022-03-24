I Ran 10kms Wearing the Bose Sport Earbuds to See How They’d Hold Up

I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with running. I love it while I’m doing it and when I have a regular routine, but I hate it when I’ve had a couple of weeks off and have to find a way to get back into the swing of it. Two things can make getting back into running much more enjoyable during those times — a good set of trainers and the perfect pair of wireless headphones. Cue: The Bose Sport Earbuds.

Until recently, I’ve been using the ‘analog headphones’ that came with my iPhone, mainly because I’ve always struggled to find the perfect pair of running headphones.

AirPods are alright if you’re going for shorter runs, but after a long run, my ears ache from having them plugged in for so long (IYKYK), and my favourite over-ear headphones just get way too sweaty. So I was on the hunt for a pair of wireless headphones when I was given the opportunity to try the Bose Sport Earbuds.

After a few runs, I can confidently claim that they’ve been the best running headphones I’ve owned, and here’s why.

First impressions

The design of the Bose Sport Earbuds is sleek and simple. They feature a mix of matte and shiny black detailing and come in an equally chic palm-sized rechargeable black case that fits perfectly in your gym bag or handbag. The case is also magnetic, with each earbud clipping into place, so you never have to worry about losing them.

What’s the sound quality like?

The sound quality of the Bose Sports Earbuds is probably what impressed me the most. It’s crisp, clear, and I definitely can’t hear how puffed I am while running. The only downside worth mentioning is that my friends and family reported that they couldn’t hear me very well on the other end when answering calls. Which, in all honesty, is fine by me since I don’t really want to answer calls while running anyway. But if you plan on using this particular pair of headphones daily, e.g. on work calls etc., it’s worth noting.

Are they comfortable to wear?

Bose Sport Earbuds come with three different sizes of ‘StayHear Max tips’, so you can adjust the earbuds to fit your ears. I have pretty small ears, so I had to customise my earbuds to use the smallest of the max tips so that they wouldn’t pop out while I was running. It was a simple enough swap, and once I did it, they fit perfectly.

The earbud part that goes in your ear is made from soft silicone, so it applies an even amount of pressure across your ear. This allows you to wear the earbuds for an extended period of time without it hurting your inner ears. To secure the earbud while you train, they also feature a specially designed umbrella-shaped tip and a flexible wing that hooks into your ear and hold it in place. As a long-distance runner, this might just be my favourite feature of the Bose Sport Earbuds. It’s what makes them comfortable to wear for more extended periods of time and gives me the confidence to run without worrying an earbud will fall out.

Another handy feature for runners is the capacitive touch interface, which is pretty standard tech for wireless headphones. It allows you to set controls for when you tap each earbud, e.g. you can set it up so that when you double-tap the right earbud, it plays or pauses the music, and when you tap the left, it backtracks. This feature is also completely customisable via the app.

What’s the battery life like?

The Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to last up to five hours per charge and can be recharged each time you pop them back into the rechargeable case. When fully charged, the case provides two full charges for up to 10 more hours of use, so you won’t have to charge them after every use.

My favourite part, though, is the 15-minute speed charge feature. If you’ve forgotten to charge your headphones, you can simply pop them in the case for 15-minutes and ear yourself two hours of playback time. An excellent feature if you’re time-poor or forgetful.

Are the Bose Sport Earbuds good value for money?

The price point for the Bose Sports Earbuds sits around $300. In comparison to other wireless headphones on the market, $300 is a reasonable price when you consider the features and quality of the Bose Sports Earbuds. According to the brand, the Bose Sport Earbuds go through rigorous testing for durability to ensure quality and performance, so you know that but they’re also rated IPX4. This means that the tech inside each earbud is resistant to moisture, whether it’s from a long, sweaty run or getting caught in the rain.

They’re also on sale via Amazon right now, so you can score them for just $211.

The overall verdict

After trying a variety of different headphones, I can confirm that none of them beat the Bose Sport Earbuds so far. One run and they’ve instantly become the pair I reach for as I walk out the door. Plus, given how often I use them, I can easily justify spending $300 for a pair of comfortable wireless headphones that won’t fall out while pounding the pavement.