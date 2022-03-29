The Cutest, Most Affordable Picks From Big W’s Latest Homewares Range

Big W has begun rolling out a new affordable homewares collection inspired by Autumn and man does it have some stylish bargains on offer. The new range, which is titled Sunrise Valley (immediately reminded me of Sweet Valley High, but that’s not relevant), takes inspiration from Scandanavian style and uses “deeper colours, tactile fabrics and big floral prints” to thread in Autumnal themes.
The range is made up of homewares and decor pieces suitable for almost every room in the home and the price points are pretty attractive, that’s for sure.
BIG W’s Senior Designer for Home, Gary Chen said of the launch:
“At BIG W, we’re here to help families make their home their very own little oasis with our beautiful on-trend homewares that will refresh your living spaces without spending hundreds. Focus on small changes that will have a big impact, from lifting your lounge with textured cushions and throws, elevating your shelves with feature vases or beautifying your bedroom with plush quilts in bold prints. Whether you’re adding to your collection or starting from scratch, BIG W is the one stop shop to instantly revamp your home at amazing value.”
Big W Sunrise Valley range highlights
From lamps to occasional chairs, there are a few items from the collection that stand out as particularly fun (and affordable). Here are the key picks from Big W’s current homewares range.
- House & Home Round Abstract Ceramic Vase – $10.00
- Mirabella Ayla Ribbed Table Lamp – $35.00
- House & Home Large Bubble Vase – $20.00
- Milan Teddy Occasional Chair – White – $109.00
- House & Home Pinsonic Quilt Cover Set – Rolling Plains – from $34.00
- House & Home Cotton Tassel Cushion – Pumpkin Spice – $19.00
- House & Home Sunrise Valley 12-Piece Dinner Set – Smoke Gray – $39.00
BIG W’s new homewares are available online and in-store now with more pieces to drop in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the Big W website.
And if you’re after more home styling tips from us, check out this useful little write up next.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in