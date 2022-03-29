The Cutest, Most Affordable Picks From Big W’s Latest Homewares Range

Big W has begun rolling out a new affordable homewares collection inspired by Autumn and man does it have some stylish bargains on offer. The new range, which is titled Sunrise Valley (immediately reminded me of Sweet Valley High, but that’s not relevant), takes inspiration from Scandanavian style and uses “deeper colours, tactile fabrics and big floral prints” to thread in Autumnal themes.

The range is made up of homewares and decor pieces suitable for almost every room in the home and the price points are pretty attractive, that’s for sure.