10 Swags for Those Who Really Want to Get Amongst Nature on Their Easter Camping Trip

If you’re looking for a hassle-free camping set-up, it might be time to invest in a swag tent. Swags (and double swags for couples) are compact, easy to transport, and simple enough to set up that you can get exploring as soon as possible.

Featuring a built-in mattress, swags are comfortable and made from sturdy materials like canvas and polycotton, so they’re designed to withstand rain and wind. They generally come in two types, your traditional swag and a dome swag.

A traditional swag is a lightweight, minimal designed set-up that’s made up of two pieces of canvas with a mattress in between. Dome swags, which are becoming more and more popular despite being a little more effort to set up, come with poles and extra canvas material to set up a roof that further protects you from the elements. They also feature mesh ventilation systems to keep the air circulating while you sleep.

All swag tents are designed to stay cool in summer yet warm in winter and come as singles or doubles, so if you’re camping solo or as a couple, you can do it in comfort. However, if you’re camping with the family, you might want to stick with a tent.

Here are a few other things to consider when choosing a swag:

Size, weight and how portable it is

How easy it is to set up

Does it come with a built-in mattress

Is it waterproof and long-lasting

Will it remain sturdy in rainy, windy conditions

Does it have any additional features you might need, e.g. pockets

Below, we’ve rounded up a range of single and double swags at varying price points so you can find one that fits your camping needs and budget.

The best single swags you can buy online

Mountview King Single Bedroll includes a mattress, inflatable pillows, pegs, guy ropes, carry bag, and waterproof and well-ventilated.

You can buy the Mountview King Single ($186.95) from Amazon here.

Make camping unforgettable for all the right reasons with this WEISSHORN King Single Swag. Thanks to the sleek design and high-quality canvas fabric, it’s tear-resistant, waterproof, and bug-proof. You can’t go wrong with that.

You can buy the WEISSHORN King Single ($239.95) from Amazon here.

Being in the outback doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort entirely. This Canvas Swag fitted with a high-density foam mattress, and inflatable pillow will aid you in a good night’s sleep and keep you refreshed for a jam-packed weekend of hikes and adventures, no matter where you are. The rollable flaps also give the effect of having your own personal planetarium.

You can buy the Mountview King Single Canvas Swag ($232.95) from Amazon here.

This XTM 4×4 comes with a 50mm thick foam mattress for a comfortable night’s sleep and convenient internal pockets to keep your essentials organised and easy to find. A perfect no-fuss sleeping solution.

You can buy the XTM 4X4 Single Swag ($299.99) from BCF here.

This Wanderer Extreme Heavy Duty Single Tent includes an internal pocket for shoe storage a side window with no-see-um mesh for ventilation and insect protection in warmer weather. The polycotton waterproof canvas is not only durable but keeps you dry all through the night.

You can buy the Wanderer Extreme Heavy Duty Single Swag ($599) from BCF here.

The best double swags you can buy online

This Weisshorn Double Camping Bedroll is perfect for couples. Not only is it waterproof and weather resistant, but it also comes with pegs and guide ropes, a carry bag and all the extras that make setting up shop a breeze.

You can buy the WEISSHORN Double Camping Swag ($207.95) from Amazon here.

Designed for couples, this Mountview Double King Single Tent is the perfect camping essential. It comes with adjustable awning poles, a mattress, two inflatable pillows, pegs, ropes, a carry bag and an assembly kit.

You can buy the Mountview Double King Single Swag ($306.95) from Amazon here.

The Adventure Kings Double Swag Tent is made for the bush and all the elements that come with it. Tested across Australia in every weather condition you can imagine, it’s been designed to ensure you’ll be toasty and warm in the freezing snow of the Victorian High Country and breezy and keep cool in the heat of the Top End — all you have to do is roll up the canvas!

You can buy the Adventure Kings Big Daddy Deluxe Double Swag ($229) from eBay here.

If you are looking for a simple and easy way to camp, the XTM Double delivers exactly that! With a 50mm thick foam mattress, you’re ensured a comfortable night’s sleep, and with its conveniently placed internal pockets, you can stay easily organised.

You can buy the XTM 4×4 Double Swag ($399.99) from BCF here.

The Wanderer Heavy Duty Extreme Swag Tents are built tough to withstand the harsh Aussie climate. They include an 8cm self-inflating 4WD mattress for a great night’s sleep and multiple entry points for easy entry and exit at any time of night. The strong, lightweight poles give you stability and peace of mind while roughing it in the great outdoors.

You can buy the Wanderer Double Heavy Duty Extreme Swag ($699) from BCF here.