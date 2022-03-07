These 3 Nifty Wearable Neck Fans Will Keep You Cool Without Running up Your Electricity Bill

While summer might be on its way out — thanks to Autumn rearing its head with non-stop rain and storms — it’d be naive of us to think the heat is gone for good. Anyone who’s lived in Australia for more than a hot minute knows, when the rain comes, it’s never here to stay for long, and even in winter, there’ll be scorchin’ hot days. So, if you don’t have an air conditioner at home, and that pesky desk fan doesn’t cut through the humidity of a steamy WFH office, boy, have we got the gadget for you. Introducing the iconic neck fan.

SmartDevil Personal Neck Fan was $39.99, now $33.99

What are they? Essentially, they’re lightweight, bladeless fans that sit around your neck to ensure you stay cool all day long. They’re also completely hands-free, battery-powered and easily worn.

Depending on how hot your house gets, they even allow you to choose between three different cooling speeds. This particular JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan ($55.99) lasts anywhere between 4-16 hours on a full charge (hello, full-time workers). Plus, it also has a charging time of 3.5 hours, so you can pop it on the charger overnight via its type C USB charging cable and voila, it’s ready for the morning. Handy, huh?

Alternatively, if you want all the bells and whistles, but at a more affordable price point, the SmartDevil Personal Neck Fan is going for a nifty sale cost of $33.99, alongside the Minthouz Personal Fan ($36.89). Their only downfalls compared to the JISULIFE Neck Fans are that they last around three to six hours on a full charge instead of 4-16 hours. So, if you don’t need them for prolonged periods, they’re a definite go.

When it comes to the fans’ functionality, a bunch of reviewers (including myself) agree that these neck fans are discreet in the way they don’t make too much noise. They’re super comfortable to wear — and thanks to being bladeless — don’t get tangled in long hair. And, of course, they cool you completely. So much so that it’s almost as if an air conditioner is perched on your neck.

If you’re still not convinced, these nifty little neck fans are also less than a quarter of the cost of installing an AC unit in your house — a small price to pay for comfort (especially if your room is anywhere as hot as mine when working from home). I’ll let you in on a little secret — you can also use them outside of the house while running or exercising — trust me, it’s a game-changer!

So, if you want to get your hands on one ASAP, head here before it’s too late.