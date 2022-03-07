The Best Movies To Watch With Mum On Mother’s Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Break out a bottle of wine and your warmest blankets to cozy up with mum and celebrate Mother’s Day this year by watching the best Mother’s Day movies that will make you both laugh and cry. Seriously, a movie marathon with your mum might be the perfect gift for May 8.

Even if you can’t be with her in person, there’s no reason why you can’t hang out virtually via Facetime or any other video app of your choice. Start the movie at the same time and keep the commentary going as you discuss your favourite parts. We’ve rounded up a bunch of much-loved throwbacks to take you through the entire weekend, so grab the popcorn.

Oh, and Happy Mother’s Day, mum!

READ MORE Mother's Day Gifts Your Mum Will Legitimately Enjoy

The Best Mother’s Day Movies

The Devil Wears Prada

Andy, a young graduate aspiring to be a journalist, comes to New York and becomes an assistant to one of the city’s biggest magazine editors, the ruthless and cynical Miranda Priestly.

Watch on Disney+

Mamma Mia! (2008)

On the Greek isle of Kalokairi, a single mom goes into a tizzy when her bride-to-be daughter invites three of Mom’s ex-lovers to the wedding.

Watch on Binge.

Wonder Woman

Princess Diana of an all-female Amazonian race rescues US pilot Steve. Upon learning of a war, she ventures into the world of men to stop Ares, the god of war, from destroying mankind.

Watch on Binge

Titanic

Seventeen-year-old Rose hails from an aristocratic family and is set to be married. When she boards the Titanic, she meets Jack Dawson, an artist, and falls in love with him.

Watch on Disney+

Little Women (2019)

Writer-director Greta Gerwig has crafted Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms – is both timeless and timely.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Incredibles 2

Entrusted with a task to restore public faith in superheroes, Helen sets off on a mission to catch a supervillain, while Bob faces the challenges of stay-at-home parenting.

Watch on Disney+

Mother!

A poet and his wife lead a tranquil existence in a burnt-out house. However, when uninvited guests come barging in, the couple’s life turns chaotic and shocking events unfold.

Hey, it fits the assignment okay? Look at the title!

Watch on Binge

Lady Bird (2017)

An intrepid high schooler in Sacramento undergoes the trials of love, family and self-discovery as she dreams of escaping to college on the East Coast.

Watch on Binge

Mother’s Day (2016)

The trials and tribulations of several Atlanta moms (and one clueless widower dad) make it a Mother’s Day to remember in this ensemble comedy.

This movie was literally made for Mother’s Day, it’s the perfect lazy Sunday afternoon watch.

Watch on Stan.

Banger Sisters

Suzette takes a road trip to meet her friend, Vinnie, and is surprised to see that her ex-groupie girlfriend has turned into a conservative housewife who is not willing to relive her past.

Watch on Disney+

Mrs Doubtfire

Daniel, a divorced actor, disguises himself as Mrs Doubtfire, an ageing female Scottish housekeeper, in order to work in his ex-wife’s house and spend more time with his children.

Watch on Disney+

Freaky Friday (2003)

On Friday the 13th, a girl switches bodies with her straitlaced mother and finds herself responsible for running the entire household. In turn, mom now faces the daunting challenges of school, typing tests, field hockey, and much, much more!

Watch on Disney+

Bad Moms (2016)

When three overworked and under-appreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun, and comedic self-indulgence.

Watch on Stan

The Greatest Showman

P T Barnum becomes a worldwide sensation in the show business. His imagination and innovative ideas take him to the top of his game.

Watch on Disney+

Happy Mother’s Day, mum!

Here are our suggestions for your Mother’s Day viewing pleasure. What are your go-to favourites to watch with your mum?

Struggling for a last-minute gift? Check out our suggestions.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.