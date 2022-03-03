All the Best Headphone and Earbud Deals Including Apple, Jabra and More

Honestly, where would we be without headphones? Whether you like listening to a podcast on your daily commute, working out to a beat or need to tune out distractions while concentrating on a game of Call of Duty, it’s safe to say that the world would be a cacophony of chaos without any in existence.
If you’re hoping to score a new pair of headphones and earbuds, there are always a bunch of bargains floating around.
Some highlights include Bose’s QuietComfort headphones being discounted by up to $105 and a total savings of $185 on a pair of Jabra Elite 85h over-ear headphones.
Here are the best deals for headphones and earbuds we’ve rounded up just for you.
Table of Contents
The best Apple headphones deals
- Apple AirPods (3rd gen) – now $259 (down from $279)
- New Apple AirPods Pro – now $325 (down from $399)
The best Bose headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – now $295 (down from $399.95)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Headphones – now $395 (down from $499.95)
The best Jabra headphones deals
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds – now $245.98 (down from $299)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds – now $169 (down from $249)
- Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones – now $199 (down from $379)
- Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones – now $99 (down from $179)
The best Samsung headphones deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – now $159.95 (down from $249)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Black) – now $169 (down from $219)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Lavender) – now $139 (down from $219)
The best Sennheiser headphones deals
- Sennheiser CX 350 In-Ear Wireless Headphones – now $99 (down from $149)
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Headphones – now $138 (down from $199.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earphones – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $189 (down from $299)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones – now $242.26 (down from $329)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $298 (down from $499)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $250.38 (down from $549)
The best Sony headphones deals
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – now $314, down from $449.95
- Sony WFSP800N Sports Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $191 (down from $349.95)
- Sony WF1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds – now $142 (down from $299)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – now $378 (down from $499)