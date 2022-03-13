2022 BAFTA Awards: Here Are All the Winning Films

We are in the midst of awards season and the major films of the year are all battling it out for the chance at a golden trophy. Earlier in the year, we had the very quiet, untelevised Golden Globes ceremony, and next month we have the glitz and glamour of the Oscars to look forward to. But on the other side of the pond, we also have the BAFTA awards where the British Film Academy crowns its top films from 2021.

Who are the winners of the BAFTA awards in 2022?

The awards have been handed out as of March 14 and we have a list of winners from the 2022 BAFTAs. Here’s who took home a golden statue this year.

BAFTA Best Film nominees

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Winner: The Power of the Dog

BAFTA Outstanding British Film nominees

After Love

Ali & Ava

Winner: Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

BAFTA Leading Actress nominees

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Winner: Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

BAFTA Leading Actor nominees

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Winner: Will Smith – King Richard

BAFTA Supporting Actress nominees

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Winner: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

BAFTA Supporting Actor nominees

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Winner: Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BAFTA Director nominees

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Winner: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Winner: Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

BAFTA Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

Winner: The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

BAFTA Film Not in the English Language nominees

Winner: Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

BAFTA Documentary nominees

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Winner: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BAFTA Animated Film nominees

Winner: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

BAFTA Original Screenplay nominees

Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Winner: Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

BAFTA Adapted Screenplay nominees

Winner: Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

BAFTA Original Score nominees

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Winner: Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

BAFTA Casting nominees

Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

Winner: West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

BAFTA Cinematography nominees

Winner: Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

BAFTA Costume Design nominees

Winner: Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

BAFTA Editing nominees

Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghaile

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

Winner: No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L Pearson

BAFTA Production Design nominees

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Winner: Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

BAFTA Make-Up and Hair nominees

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

BAFTA Sound nominees

Winner: Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

BAFTA Visual Effects nominees

Winner: Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

No Time To Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

BAFTA British Short Film nominees

Winner: The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

BAFTA British Short Animation nominees

Affairs of the Art

Winner: Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

With The Power of the Dog and Dune both winning big at the BAFTAs, it certainly makes for an interesting race at the Oscars this month.

If you want to watch some of this year’s winners here’s where you can find some of the buzz-worthy films on streaming services.