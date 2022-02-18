Mardi Gras Sydney 2022: What’s On, and How to Watch the Parade at Home

It’s that fabulous time of year again, friends. Mardi Gras season is upon us and Sydney’s iconic celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride is on the way. Sydney’s Mardi Gras festival for 2022 is fast approaching so, if you’re wondering how you can get involved, we’re here to help with insights on everything from floats to live stream details.

Here’s your guide to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events for the year:

The Mardi Gras Parade: When and where is it being held?

The Mardi Gras Parade for 2022 will follow the course of 2021’s event. Instead of your standard floats with glitter-coated (sustainable, please!) audiences lining Oxford Street, the parade will be set at Sydney Cricket Ground again.

On Saturday, March 5 the ticketed event will see a group of performers fill the stadium with colour, costumes and stunning props. This year, 5,800 marchers across 161 parade entries will take to the field as an audience of 40,000 spectators cheer them on.

The festival theme for 2021 is UNITED WE SHINE, described as a message “signifying that LGBTQIA+ communities shine brighter together and by standing up against hate and inequality as a collective, the message of love and inclusion is heard louder”.

Which floats are appearing this year?

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade has shared a list of highlights from the upcoming parade’s floats. Here’s what they’ve got on offer so far.

Dykes On Bikes

Dykes On Bikes is Australia’s longest-running female-identified motorcycle club and one of the countries oldest LGBTQIA+ community groups since 1987. With over 40+ motorcycles, this group is set to roar in this year’s Parade with their impact and presence. Dykes on Bikes have been a long-standing leader and supporter in the LGBTQIA+ community who are always open to welcoming a diverse range of people to participate in their events. First Nations

ACON’s Aboriginal Project and BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation present the community-led First Nations entry, which will again lead the Parade’s opening. A favourite every year, the First Nations float is always a brilliant showcase of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+ community. I Just Want To Be Me

Schondelmaier, aka Marcia Switch, is an 80-year-old transgender woman who has dedicated her life to giving guidance and assistance to the LGBTQIA+ community. Switch has taken part in the Parade for many years, and this year is no different! Wearing a fibreglass dress, Marcia wants to break the age barrier and set an example within the younger generation that age is just a number! Mrs Finger and her Prize Pig (Second Place)

A regular Parade participant since 1994, Drag Queen Superstar Cindy Pastel and celebrated artist Gareth Ernst will walk the Parade as fabulous Mrs Brown from Bong Bong, showcasing her Prize Pig. This performance piece honours the pigs, ponies, cows, and sheep paraded at the Royal Easter Shows of past years. PEACOCK MORMONS

Peacock Mormons objective “Dare to do Different” embraces diversity and move the hearts of the entire community, regardless of religion, class, ethnicity and sexual identify or gender. Celebrating a powerful message “LOVE SHINES” this year, the group will walk the Parade dressed in 36 Pink Angels/Drag queens alongside Brad and Scott Harker (Founders) in a spectacular Pink Wedding attire and a massive train. Princesses Of Mardi Gras 2022

Having participated in the last eight Mardi Gras Parades, Nurul Darlene Illyana will walk the

Parade with six participants dressed in sequins, rhinestones and ruffled ballgowns. Representing the six colours of the LGBTQIA+ flag, Princesses of Mardi Gras 2022 will represent the LGBTQIA+ community to the world, letting them know “We are here and we shall not be unheard of anymore”. The Fabulous Wonder Mama

Wonder Mama is an all-round drag persona that has done many charity events and community events since 2014. This year, Wonder Mama will be wearing her classic superhero costume, bringing courage, joy, love and acceptance as their message through “SHINE LIKE HEROS”. Flying solo in the Parade, Wonder Mama will be entering the parade riding her three wheeled mobile scooter – The Mama Mobile. The Itty Bitty Titty Committee

A crowd favourite throughout the years, this friend group are ready to unite the love of Australians for ABBA, and a lesbian’s love for labia. Celebrating lesbian sexuality, the Itty Bitty Titty Committee will shine in stunning costumes and perform ‘SOS’ by ABBA while saluting the extraordinary emergency and frontline workers who have carried us through the pandemic. Rainbow Rebellion

Rainbow Rebellion is the Australian arm of Extinction Rebellion’s LGBTQIA+ group. Dressed up in red as politicians (including Scott Morison) and fossil fuel companies, the Rainbow Rebellion aims to highlight and unite queers and activists across the climate movement to take action NOW to prevent the worst effects of climate change. This year’s float is CODE RED for Humanity, which stems from the 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 5th report assessing the effects of climate change. The entry will feature queer activists from the environmental movement. P-TYE (Parents for Transgender Youth Equity)

P-TYE is a protest organisation of a group of parents and carers of transgender youth who seek to achieve equity for transgender kids through policy and legislative changes. This year’s float stands out with the key message “HELP US” and “PROMOTE TRANS YOUTH EQUITY”. The Parade will see mostly middle-aged parents in full black with white print stating “SUPPORT TRANS YOUTH”. Everyday Ability

Everyday Ability Pty Ltd are an LGBTQIA+ owned business offering services on the Central Coast of NSW. Working on a solid policy of inclusion in their recruitment and programs, they deliver catering directly to LGBTQIA+ participants with disabilities; this year’s float focuses on “Rise and Shine Everyday”. Dressed up as mirrors in reflective clothing showcasing their ability to look back and shine a light on the past while we all still march forward, Everyday Ability is ready to face a new day! Free Gay and Happy

Free Gay and Happy (fgnhappy) is a social group of friends and friends of friends. Starting out as three fluffy bunnies on a stormy Parade day, wholly mesmerised, fgnhappy now have over 1,100 members. The group promotes the importance of mental health and the celebration of self. Parade participants will be dressed in personalised superman costumes, with each dancer carrying a Daily Planet Newspaper with the headline “Superman… I’m Coming Out!”

Who will be performing at the event?

There are a bunch of exciting performances slated for the 2022 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade. The organisers have announced that Darren Hayes will headline the event and is set to be joined by Vanessa Amorosi, The Wiggles, Mo’Ju, Timothy Springs, Prinnie Stevens, and local DJ’s KILIMI, Charlie Villas and Division 4.

How do I get tickets to the Sydney Mardi Gras?

Tickets for the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade are on sale now, you can get your hands on some for yourself here.

How to live stream the Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 2022

If you aren’t able to attend the parade this year, don’t panic. You can still tune into the glamour and glory of it all from home.

The ABC will be airing the event across the below platforms:

ABC iview from 6:30 pm AEDT

ABC TV from 7:30 pm AEDT

triple j, including the triple j and ABC listen apps

ABC Local Radio Evenings from 7:00 pm

Hamish Macdonald will be joined by ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter and comedian Steven Oliver in anchoring the parade for your telly live stream of the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade.

ABC’s hosts presenting from the Parade itself include drag icon and TV personality Courtney Act, Australian Idol winner and performer Casey Donovan and ABC NEWS’ Jeremy Fernandez.

What other events are running?

Those familiar with Sydney Mardi Gras will know the event spans far beyond the parade alone. There are loads of exciting celebrations and activations across Sydney in the lead up to the big parade. Here are some standouts.

Mardi Gras Fair Day 2022:

This annual event kicks off the celebration of Mardi Gras at Victoria Park. Mixing food, music, markets and a bright celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride, it's an event you'll want to check out on Sunday, February 20.

This annual event kicks off the celebration of Mardi Gras at Victoria Park. Mixing food, music, markets and a bright celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride, it’s an event you’ll want to check out on Lifesavers with Pride (LWP) Rainbow Beaches:

Across Bronte, Tamarama, Coogee, Bondi, Dee Why, Bigola, Avalon, Queenscliff, Brunswick and Yamba, we'll see the launch of 'rainbow beaches' in honour of Mardi Gras. Beach patrollers, nippers and swimming clubs will be donning rainbow colours and hosting fun events on Sunday. February 27 2022

Across Bronte, Tamarama, Coogee, Bondi, Dee Why, Bigola, Avalon, Queenscliff, Brunswick and Yamba, we’ll see the launch of ‘rainbow beaches’ in honour of Mardi Gras. Beach patrollers, nippers and swimming clubs will be donning rainbow colours and hosting fun events on The Loud & Proud range at Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores:

Get yourself a tipple for a good cause. Dan Murphy's and BWS has announced a new range of brightly-coloured drinks (spanning from wine to seltzer) called the Loud & Proud range. All profits from purchases within this range go to the Pride Foundation Australia.

Get yourself a tipple for a good cause. Dan Murphy’s and BWS has announced a new range of brightly-coloured drinks (spanning from wine to seltzer) called the Loud & Proud range. All profits from purchases within this range go to the Pride Foundation Australia. The Taphouse and Elm Rooftop Bar all-day Mardi Gras party:

The Taphouse and Elm Rooftop Bar in Darlinghurst, Sydney will be hosting an all-day event on March 5 starting with Drag (bottomless) Brunch at 11:00 am and culminating in a Parade watch party at 6:00 pm, followed by DJs and circus performances at 9:00 pm.



We’ll continue updating this one as more updates and events come to light. Happy Mardi Gras, friends!

This article on the Sydney Mardi Gras for 2022 has been updated since its original publish date.