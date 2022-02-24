You Can (Once Again) Stream Twitch From Your Xbox

Twitch streaming integration has returned to Xbox consoles. Microsoft dropped Twitch integration back in 2017 in favour of its own streaming platform called Mixer, which is now defunct, but Xbox players can once again watch and broadcast on Twitch directly from their Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S dashboard without the need for extra equipment or apps. Xbox users can also get push notifications on their console when streamers they follow go live.

The return of Twitch integration on Xbox One and Series X/S is welcome, but before you can go live you, need to sync your Twitch account to your Xbox.

How to link your Twitch account on Xbox

Open the Xbox guide on your Xbox One or Series X/S and tab over to the “Capture and Share” menu. Select “Live Streaming.” You will be prompted to link your Twitch account. You can complete this step by either scanning the QR code with your smartphone, or entering the URL on your PC or other internet-connected device. Sign into Twitch when prompted, and follow any further on-screen instructions to complete the process. One your account is linked, you can get notifications on your Xbox when a streamer you follow is live. You can enable this in the Xbox guide menu under Settings > Preferences > Notifications.

How to go live on Twitch from an Xbox console

Make sure your mic/headset and webcam (if you have one) are connected to your console and properly configured. Open the Xbox guide menu and go to the “Capture and Share” tab, then select “Live Streaming”. A pop-up window will appear with prompts to set a stream title and adjust your audio and video options, including your mic and gameplay audio levels and mixing, and your video bitrate and resolution settings. When you’re happy with your settings, select “Go Live,” and, ta-da — you’re live on Twitch.

While streaming from your Xbox doesn’t offer as many options as streaming from an external PC or laptop, and you can’t customise your stream’s visual layout or use transitions, it’s a much simpler setup. The important functions are still available from the Xbox dashboard, however, including on-screen Twitch chat and viewer count, and a menu to adjust your mic and video preferences on the fly in the Xbox guide. There’s also a built-in “pause screen” that obscures your console’s video feed you open the menus to change settings or swap to a different game, which helps maintain your privacy while streaming.