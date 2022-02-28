5 Wardrobe Staples That Effortlessly Work for the Office and Weekend Duty

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Now that most of us are heading back into the office for at least parts of our working week, it’s time to get dressed in something other than activewear. That means it’s time to reinvest in some work clothes and pull together several outfits that are appropriate for a full day in the office without sacrificing style (or the comfort we’ve all gotten used to over the last two years while WFH).

Building a wardrobe full of work clothes that you can also wear on the weekend is pretty simple. To start, you’re going to need a few staple pieces that might be on the more expensive side. However, they’re going to provide you with endless outfit possibilities for both work (and play). Pieces like good pants, non-traditional blazers and button-ups, jumpsuits and dresses will go a long way in ensuring that you get the most out of your wardrobe.

Ahead, we’ve scoured the Interest for some of our favourite pieces that pull double-duty, so you have a place to start. Happy shopping!

READ MORE 14 Home Office Gadgets That Have TikTok Raving

Work pants (that pull double duty)

Every work wardrobe needs a good pair of linen pants — and we’ve got our hearts set on this pair from AERE. Designed with both comfort and style in mind, you can pair these with sneakers or sandals on your more casual days (or on the weekends) and with a nice pair of strappy heels for more formal meetings and dinner parties over the weekend. With soft front pleats and a high-rise waist, they’re super flattering as well as being comfortable as hell. They also come in two colours — black and white — so you can choose a pair that suits tops and blazers in your pre-existing wardrobe.

If linen pants aren’t your type of work clothes, there are ways you can make utility-style, oversize pants like these ones from Lioness a staple in your work wardrobe. We’d recommend opting for the pinstripe or one of the more neutral tones and then pairing it with something simple like a crisp button-down shirt or classic tee, depending on how casual your workplace is. On the weekends, you can pair these babies with cute crops, bodysuits and even the matching corset for a more on-trend look. Again, you could style these pants with some cute mules or even sneakers on your more casual days.

You can shop the AERE Linen Pants (pictured $120) here.

A twist on the classic button-up

No work wardrobe would be complete without a classic button-up. You need to think about two main things when purchasing a button-up: 1) what material you’d like it to be made out of, and 2) how you’re going to style it. What material it’s made from is important depending on the temperatures you’re accustomed to. If you live in a hotter climate or plan on wearing a button-up during the summer months, you’re going to want one that’s lightweight and breathable, like this organic cotton one from AERE or this pure cotton one from Blanca. Both of which are designed to be slightly oversized, so you can also pair them with pieces like skirts or tailored pants on workdays and cute matching shorts or denim on the weekends.

Alternatively, if your workplace is a more formal environment, but you still want to be able to get the most out of your button up on weekends as well, try opting for a silkier shirt like this one from Camixa. This button-up offers a comfortable yet chic loose silhouette. It’s cut from fluid satin crepe silk and comes in seven different colourways. We’re also obsessed with this classic cut silk shirt from The Fable. It’s 100% silk and a timeless piece when it comes to work clothes.

You can buy the Blanca Benny Shirt (pictured $183.20) here.

A non-blazer, blazer

No offence to that musty-traditional blazer hanging in your wardrobe, but you can do better, much better. These days, you can get so many fresh takes on the classic blazer that will add a little more personality to your corporate wardrobe and give you the freedom to wear them on weekends, too. There are tons of designs worth workshopping with your existing work clothes, from oversized blazers to leather-look ones. Our favourite, though, might just be the Devanna Blazer by 4th & Reckless, it’s a sleek, modern cut with padded shoulders and a single-breasted button front, but it features a buckled back slit opening that gives it a little edge.

You can buy the 4th & Reckless Devanna Blazer (pictured $126.50) here.

Work-friendly summer dresses

We’re big fans of a work-friendly summer dress — and in our opinion, having a few of them on rotation in your wardrobe is a good thing. You want something that’s mid to maxi length, has an office-friendly sleeve and can be paired with a jacket in case the temperature drops. We recommend choosing a summer dress like this shirred linen dress with a puff sleeve from AERE. It’s perfect for a Friday in the office when you want to head out for drinks come 5 pm (okay, maybe 4 pm — it is a Friday we’re talking about).

Alternatively, this one from The Fated is also a great option. It comes in three colours — midnight blue, sage green and rust — and looks chic yet comfortable. Both dresses can be dressed up with a pair of heels or down with a nice pair of sandals or sneakers. The best part about both these summer dresses is that they easy transcend to a weekend vibe, so you can really get wear out of them.

You can buy the AERE Shirred Linen Dress (pictured $180) here.

Jumpsuits

Another comfy workwear option that’ll also see you through the weekend is jumpsuits. There is a stack of different style jumpsuits suitable for the office. We’re talking everything from utility-style boiler suits to more formal, flowing suits like this one from The Fated. Coming in white and black, it features squared-off shoulders, rolled sleeves, a button-up closure on the centre of the front placket, two front pockets, a wide-leg fit and an adjustable waist tie. You can also dress this little baby up with a pair of mules for long lunches on the weekend.

If you enjoy dressing a little more festive on a Friday, you could also rock a jumpsuit like this floral one from Kachel. The Dahlia jumpsuit effortlessly adds some 70s chic to your work clothes. The jumpsuit features a belted waist with a statement buckle, short sleeves and flared trouser leg. As a bonus, pair it with a pair of cute boots and some poppy sunglasses, and you’re set to sip cocktails on the weekend.

You can buy The Fated jumpsuit (pictured $149.95) here.