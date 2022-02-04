What to Watch in Australia This Weekend

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons, but they all have good content, and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week, we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week.

What to watch on Netflix Australia

Netflix has become home to plenty of murder-y content lately. Its latest release is titled Murderville, which stars Will Arnett a detective who cycles through a celebrity guest each episode that must improvise their way through a murder investigation without a script. The results? Hilarious.

Another mystery that crime fans may want to check out is The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. FYI it is not supposed to be serious.

Rounding out the true-crime situation is Netflix’s new doco The Tinder Swindler which explores the true story of a man who conned women out of millions of dollars, but then his victims decide to take revenge.

Start watching Netflix here.

What to watch on Stan

The hugely popular series Power Book IV: Force continues on Stan with another character-focused spin-off, this time on Tommy Egan. Throughout the fast-paced season, Tommy will break all the rules on his mission to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Start watching Stan here.

What to watch on Disney+

The highly-anticipated true-crime series Pam & Tommy hits Disney+ this week with its first three episodes. The wild story, which is sometimes hard to believe is true, explores the real story behind Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape scandal and how it revolutionised the internet in the 90s.

Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch has also been fast-tracked to streaming and can be found on Disney+ now if you missed it in cinemas.

Start watching Disney+ here.

What to watch on Binge

The intriguing original sci-fi series Raised by Wolves is back for its second season this week on Binge. The show follows two androids who are tasked with raising a family of human children on a new and dangerous planet. It has vibes of Alien and Dune if you’re into that kind of thing.

Start watching Binge here.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Once upon a time Tom Cruise played Lee Child’s iconic book protagonist Jack Reacher. Now Alan Ritchson is stepping into the action hero’s shoes for a new series on Amazon Prime that follows Reacher’s quest to prove his innocence after he’s falsely implicated in a homicide.

Start watching Amazon Prime Video here.

What to watch on Paramount+

If you liked Downton Abbey you’re bound to enjoy the new show from the creators titled The Gilded Age. The new period drama takes place in 1882 during the American Gilded Age of immense economic change and conflict.

A Quiet Place: Part II is another one of those movies you may have missed at cinemas due to various lockdowns and whatnot, but now you can catch up on the horror film at home on Paramount+.

Start watching Paramount+ here.

Wondering what else is coming out on TV this year? Here are our most anticipated 2022 TV series.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

If you’re a fan of disaster movies you’ll love Roland Emmerich’s latest film Moonfall, which sees a mysterious force knock the moon off its orbit and onto a collision course with Earth.

As the Oscar race heats up more star-studded films are making their way to our screens. The latest is The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which stars Jessica Chastain as the famous televangelist who rose, along with her husband (played by Andrew Garfield), to create the largest religious broadcasting network in the world.

Spencer is another one garnering awards attention where you can see Kristen Stewart’s incredible transformation into Princess Diana.

You can also catch these movies in theatres at the moment:

Jackass Forever

Belfast

Nightmare Alley

Scream (2022)

House of Gucci

King Richard

The King’s Man

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Licorice Pizza

Sing 2

Keen for more movies this year? Here’s what else we have to look forward to in 2022.

What are we watching?

Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied this weekend.

Steph: This week I’m recommending that everyone watch Janet Jackson, the new documentary series that dropped on Stan on January 28. It took me a few days to get to the series, but as soon as I started I smashed through all four episodes. Covering everything from the pain and pressure of her youth to her many heartbreaks and her journey to becoming an independent artist, the Janet Jackson series shows just how much grit Janet has always had. It floored me, even as a longstanding fan.

Mel: Our awesome colleague Ruby Innes recommended I watch Deadly Class after we got stuck down the Euphoria rabbit hole again, and I absolutely smashed through it. The show is set in a rather exclusive school for teenage assassins. Very comforting viewing, as you can imagine. But be warned: there is just one season on Netflix – from 2019 – and the ending is pretty bloody infuriating.

Ky:I know I said I’d stop recommending RuPaul’s Drag Race when they stopped making new seasons. Well, a new season is here. This time it’s UK vs The World where we see previous queens from various international seasons compete. In honour of the first episode airing this week, I recommend going back and watching the original seasons each queen was on.

Lauren: I’ve been digging into Pam & Tommy this past week. I was lucky enough to get access to all of the episodes ahead of time and let me tell you the wildness of this story does not let up from start to finish. On the surface it may come across as a story about two people whose sex tape was leaked but actually, it’s how that tape implicated their relationships, both personally and professionally, that makes the series so interesting.

Feel free to let us know what you’re watching right now in the comments.

We’ll see you next week!