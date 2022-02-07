7 Untraditional Wedding Ideas to Make Your Big Day Even More Special

I don’t know exactly what the universe is trying to tell me, but WeddingTok has been splashed all over my For-You Page lately. My nightly doom scroll has been filled with brides from all over the world talking about the things they wish they did (or didn’t do) at their weddings — meaning I’ve come across some really unique wedding ideas that are bound to make your day extra special.

Despite not having a fiancé, let alone a long term relationship, I now have an entire list of untraditional wedding ideas that I will be keeping in my notes app for the next ten years until the big day arrives. But, I figured, for all of you out there who are planning your dream wedding days now, it’d be only fair if I shared what I’ve learnt. So without further ado, here’s the best of WeddingTok’s untraditional wedding ideas…

The best untraditional wedding ideas

10 Pack – Disposable Camera for Weddings, $413

One of my favourite wedding ideas of all time has been to buy a bulk pack of disposable cameras to leave on all the wedding reception tables. That way, you’ll get to see your special day through the lens of your guests and have a load of memories to keep of your favourite people. If you don’t wanna fork out on an entire 10-pack of disposables, you can also just buy ’em individually here — they just don’t come with the cute floral decals.

Vintage Stationary Paper and Envelopes Set, $21.11

So many people recommended writing letters for your soon-to-be husband/wife to read the morning of the big day. This is a good one to help ease those last-min nerves because nobody wants to be left high n’ dry at the altar.

In saying that, another cute idea is to also leave some letter-writing kits on your reception tables and instruct your guests to write letters, notes or pieces of wisdom/advice for you and your partner. Then, the way it works is: whatever the number of their table, that’s the anniversary year you open up their letter. E.g. table five’s letter will be opened on your fifth anniversary. It’s really the gift that keeps on giving and will continue to remind you of your special day in years to come.

Worown Professional Flower Press Kit, $61.22

If you’re still a fair way out from D-Day, a really unique way to personalise your wedding is to keep and press all the flowers your partner gives you over the next few months or years, then once they’re dried — store them in a jar until your big day. Your flower girl/boy can then use these flowers to sprinkle down the aisle. A meaningful touch at no added cost. Win-win.

I know it’s not exactly untraditional to get gifts for your soon-to-be hubby or wife, but if you want to spice it up, here are some unique gifts that you will both be able to cherish forever.

A forever scent

Gifting your significant other a bottle of perfume or cologne seems rather simple, but it’s a nice touch because the scent will always remind you of your special day together. My top pick for cologne is the Coach For Men, which has a woody, effortlessly put-together kind of smell that lasts all day. For perfume, I recommend Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl because not only is the bottle literally iconic, but it’s a soft scent that smells exactly like you’ve just had a fresh, clean shower without being too overbearing.

Coach For Men Eau de Toilette (100ml), $97.07

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum, $159

A journal

Again, if you still have a few years or months until the big day, get yourself a journal right now! Why? A girl on TikTok said she bought a journal early on in her relationship and spent their next few years writing letters and journal entries to her partner. On the day, she gifted him with years full of memories and love to read through.

Leather Journal, $27.99

A cameo

A personalised cameo from their favourite TV show character, celeb or sports star never goes astray.

Cameo, $317

An eternal bunch

The gift that never stops giving is this box of long-lasting forever roses — a beautiful keepsake for years to come (that won’t die in three business days).

Eternal Red Roses, $639

To keep your guests entertained in the downtime between food being served, speeches and reception dancing, you can try popping some cool card games across the tables including, a bit of trivia or some drinking games and Cards Against Humanity if you really want to bring the fun. These lil’ games will also act as great conversation starters if your table guests don’t know each other very well.

Quiz Master Totally Trivia, $24.29

Cards Against Humanity, $29.50

These Cards Will Get You Drunk Drinking Game, $22.39

Florals for Spring Cocktail Kit, $100

One way to eradicate your pre-aisle nerves is a lil’ cocktail or two, so if you’re going to do it, at least do it in style with one of these cute floral cocktail kits — bonus points if you save an hour to enjoy ’em with your bridal party beforehand.

A few brides and grooms have also mentioned that they provided a cocktail hour for their guests at the start of their reception, where custom cocktail mixes and personalised cocktail names (E.g. #onedickforever) are chosen by the newlyweds and served for a bit of added fun.

A live wedding painting

Rebekka The Wedding Painter

Photos are one thing, but having an artist come in and paint your wedding live adds a different kind of special to the big day. Thank us later.