A Beginner’s Guide to the Grapefruit Technique

The grapefruit, a citrus fruit normally consumed for breakfast, but these days it is not being used just as food: it has also been seen as a blowjob aid with something known as the grapefruit technique.

Back in 2014, Auntie Angel, a Chicago-based YouTube sexpert, became an internet sensation after she taught her YouTube audience how to hollow out a grapefruit and then use it to help you fellate the person of your choice. Most recently, the box office hit movie Girls Trip starring Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett-Smith featured a scene where the ladies discuss the grapefruit technique over breakfast – with a grapefruit on the table, of course.

Haddish gave the group, and the audience, a thorough demonstration of the grapefruit technique in this scene. Be warned, though, in the movie, Pinkett-Smith’s character attempts to use this on a man and the juice from the grapefruit left him mighty uncomfortable. If you’re using a condom, however, this should prevent discomfort.

In any case, if you’re interested in learning about the grapefruit technique, here’s a guide.

How do you perform the ‘grapefruit technique’?

So how does the grapefruit technique work?

Grab a grapefruit and chop off both sides of it, so that all that remains is a slice of the centre portion. The video then says to cut a hole the approximate width of your partner’s penis.

Place it on the penis and rub the grapefruit slice up and down the shaft of the penis while performing oral sex as normal on the tip of the shaft (well, as normally as you can with a big slice of grapefruit in between you!). Also, don’t forget to lube up lots beforehand!

And that’s about all you need to know about the grapefruit technique, folks.

If you would like a reminder of how the scene went down in the Girl’s Trip movie, here’s a recent interview with the cast chatting about Tiffany Haddish’s performance, and the sex technique itself.

