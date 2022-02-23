The Best (and Worst) Colours to Paint Your Home’s Front Door

You may be thinking about sprucing up your abode or prepping your home to sell, and one of the quickest, easiest ways to transform the look of your home exterior and instantly boost curb appeal is to give your front door a fresh coat of paint. But with thousands of colours to choose from, how can you narrow the search and pick one that’s right for you?

Beyond the initial considerations of door materials, matching your siding and trim, and any HOA restrictions, the paint section at Home Depot is your oyster — and an overwhelming one at that. Here are some of the biggest winners and losers, according to real estate agents and colour psychology.

Black will increase the value of your home the most

The door colour that adds the most value to your home is black — especially on a contemporary or traditional home. Zillow estimates a black door with a glossy finish, or charcoal grey, will add $6,200 to your home’s bottom line. If black’s not your thing? According to Homes and Gardens, “A bright colour that contrasts with a neutral exterior — from buttery yellow to brick red — is recommended by real estate agents to enhance curb appeal.” On the flip side, for a red brick house, a lighter shade like powder blue or teal can provide a beautiful contrast.

What does your front door colour say about your house?

Of course, the best colour is the one you like the most, but here’s the first impression your door colour is sending to the neighbourhood — and potential buyers:

Red: Red is a powerful colour that doesn’t shy away from being the centre of attention. It conveys confidence, courage, and quiet strength. While bright reds indicate excitement and vibrancy, darker reds send a message of warmth. In Asian cultures, a red door symbolises joy, luck, and prosperity. (Though the underbelly of red is a sense of dominance or aggression.)

Blue: Blue is associated with the vast open expanses of the sky and sea. A blue door symbolises freedom, depth, sincerity, and wisdom. Of course, there are many different shades; light blue signifies health, tranquility and friendliness, navy blue signifies knowledge and integrity, and royal blue conveys prosperity and positivity.

White: White traditionally indicates peacefulness and cleanliness. A white front door conveys peace, organisation, serenity, and simplicity.

Black: Classic, modern, sleek, and sophisticated, a black door goes with everything — and conveys a sense of order, control, and authority.

Green: Green symbolises life, renewal, peace, rest, and security. It promotes a feeling of safety, health, and community. Brighter greens convey energy and excitement.

Grey: While a dark charcoal grey has a similar vibe to black, a lighter grey is associated with intelligence, order, neutrality, maturity, and balance. But beware of potential negative connotations: stand-offishness, indecisiveness, and emotional detachment.

Brown: Brown represents stability, privacy, safety, and reliability. But it’s also old-fashioned (see below).

Yellow: While not common, a yellow door speaks volumes. It says you are confident, warm, uplifting, youthful, curious, and fun. It promotes happiness and optimism.

Pink: According to several dozen real estate agents interviewed by Apartment Therapy, pink is polarising and much riskier than a neutral colour. Caveat? On the right home, blush or salmon pink can be just what the realtor ordered.

According to The Painting Company, other colours to avoid include: Orange, which symbolises weirdness and a lack of sophistication, brown, which looks “dated, somber, and plain,” and pale green because it’s “bland, boring” and hard to complement with other colours.