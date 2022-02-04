These Robot Vacuums Will Do All the Work and Get You $300 off Right Now

I hate to admit it, but I am one of those people who absolutely despises cleaning. It might be because my mum was a “we must deep clean everything, every weekend” kind of person growing up. Or just the fact I’m downright lazy. But a decade later, and I’m still finding any and every opportunity to get out of household chores. That’s why, when I finally got my hands on a robot vacuum earlier this year, my cleaning game changed forever.

Why get a robot vacuum?

Picture this: from the comfort of my bed alone, I can vacuum and mop the entire house — including the nitty-gritty under the couch that I haven’t touched in years. How? Most of the robot vacuums on the market today are connected to a smartphone app. This allows you to schedule household cleans anytime, as well as turn your device on and off remotely. Their sleek technology also gives them some nifty added features, such as room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins and voice-activated controls.

While they’re getting into the swing of things though, you’ll have to be patient with the little guys because they tend to ‘feel’ their way around a room by bumping into walls and furniture. So, make sure you give it ample opportunity to properly learn the layout of your house before you write it off.

In full transparency, while the robot vacuum is a great way to pick up all the surface level dust and debris, you will still have to go in with a standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum for a deeper clean once in a while. This is because robot vacuums don’t offer the same suction power that a normal vac does. That being said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff. This makes them a worthwhile investment if you’ve got a pet, kids, or a rug that sheds.

To kickstart your robot vacuum journey, we’ve rounded up a range of our favourite little house helpers from Amazon that are currently on sale.

The best robot vacuum cleaners on sale

The Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac does everything but clean your kitchen sink. With strong suction, it’s super quiet, self-charging and can clean hard floors to medium-pile carpets. It also comes with a large dust box (within the sleek design) and a triple-filter system to achieve a sparkling clean home.

You can buy the Eufy Boost IQ 11S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($249) from Amazon here.

If you want a 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that you won’t have to empty for about a month, then the ECOVAC DEEBOT is the one for your household.

Not only can this little guy suck the dust straight off your floorboards and carpets, but it can mop if you ask it to. Thanks to its TrueMapping laser technology, it can easily avoid bumping into furniture. Its advanced sensors also prevent it from getting water on your rugs and carpets when mopping.

Shop it here for $899 with coupon here.

You also have the option to go with the DEEBOT N8 for $599 with a coupon deal, which is a cheaper alternative but still vacuums and mops just like the N8+. Shop it here.

With multi-surface mopping and vacuuming capabilities, this Coredy Robot Vacuum has five selective cleaning modes. These include Spot Cleaning, Edge Cleaning, Max Vacuuming Cleaning, Single Room Cleaning and Manual Cleaning to cater for all your home’s individual needs. Its super slim design also lets it get down n’ dirty under beds, sofas and other furniture for a thorough clean. The best part? Your vac takes simple voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant, which means they can take care of the cleaning while you sit back and relax. Alternatively, the app allows you to schedule a clean from wherever, whenever.

You can buy the Coredy R580-W Robot Vacuum ($229.49) from Amazon here.

With a high-precision laser navigation system, the Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum will meticulously scan and map your home, planning the optimal route with Z-shape.

It’s also equipped with multiple infrared sensors and drop sensors, allowing the device to change directions to avoid stairs and bumping into furniture. B

oth during and after cleaning, the Uoni V980Plus empties dust on its own, checks battery power, lets you know the cleaning status, as well as offers selective zone cleaning and scheduled cleaning.

You can buy the Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($669.99) by ticking the coupon from Amazon here.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.

This article has been updated since publication.