Top Oscar Contenders for Best Picture, Animated, Documentary and International Feature Films

Another awards season approaches and this year’s Oscars marks the 94th time gold statues will be handed out to what are considered the best films of the year by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Their voting process is a little weird, but it always leaves one film standing on top – except for the odd occasion where someone mixes up the envelopes.

Now that this year’s Oscar nominations are out, let’s look at some of the top contenders for Best picture in each of the film categories.

Best Picture

Best Picture is the award every feature film strives for. It’s one of the few awards categories that every single member of the Academy is eligible to vote for, so it’s one of the most hotly contested.

The producers of the winning film will typically take the stage to accept the award, but it’s one of the few Oscars that rewards the efforts of every single member who worked on the film.

Best Picture Oscar Predictions 2022

A whopping ten films are up for Best Picture this year, which is the maximum number that can be nominated in the category.

Here are all the nominees vying for the top spot:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

So who’s going to win? Obviously, we won’t know until that fateful envelope is opened but some of the best odds are on Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

If you’re hoping to watch all these nominees yourself before the big ceremony here’s where you can find them:

Belfast – Cinemas

CODA – Apple TV+

Don’t Look Up – Netflix

Drive My Car – Cinemas

Dune – Cinemas or Digital Rental

King Richard – Cinemas

Licorice Pizza – Cinemas

Nightmare Alley – Cinemas

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

West Side Story – Cinemas or Disney+ from March 2

Previous Best Picture winners

Nomadland

Nomadland is the most recent film to pick up the Best Picture award and also garnered wins for Frances McDormand for Best Actress and Chloe Zhao as Best Director – making her only the second female to ever do so.

You can find it on Disney+ in Australia.

Parasite

It seems so long ago that Parasite made history with its Best Picture win, back in a time where social distancing was non-existent. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but that did only happen in 2020, despite it feeling like 20 years ago.

You can stream it on Stan.

Green Book

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, Green Book explores the true story of a friendship between a world-class African American pianist and his Italian-American driver. The film picked up Best Picture, along with plenty of controversies, at the 91st Academy Awards.

Aussies can watch it on Netflix.

Best Animated Feature Film

Animated films get their own category at the Oscars, but it’s not unheard of for an animated film to be included in the Best Picture category as well. For a film to gain a nomination in the Best Animated category it must run longer than 40 minutes and at least 75% of its runtime needs to consist of animation.

Best Animated Feature Film Oscar predictions 2022

There’s some tough competition in this year’s crop of Best Animated picture nominees. Disney has not one, not two, but three potential winners on its hands. With ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ making it to the top of music charts around the world, it looks like Encanto will be the film to beat.

Here are the Best Animated Feature Film nominees:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Previous Best Animated Film winners

Soul

Disney Pixar is generally a safe bet when it comes to Best Animated Feature Film. Pixar’s 2020 film Soul, about a man seeking to reunite his soul with his body, was no different and was rewarded with Oscar gold.

Watch it on Disney+.

Toy Story 4

No one really expected there would be another Toy Story film after the trilogy was effectively completed in 2010, but Toy Story 4 didn’t disappoint. Its resolution to the tale of Woody the Cowboy was heartfelt enough to earn it the Oscar two years ago.

Watch Toy Story 4 on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It’s rare for superhero films to make it to the Academy Awards but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse broke the mould in every way. The film’s unique animation style and its compelling story of the Spider-Man multiverse struck a chord with audiences and Academy members alike. Now let’s wait and see if the sequel can earn gold next year.

Watch it on Netflix.

Best Documentary Feature Film

Not to be forgotten is the documentary category which, like the Animation categories, is split into both Feature and Short film awards.

Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar predictions

Some films that have been garnering attention in the Best Documentary category are the animated documentary hybrid Flee (which is also nominated in the Best Animated category) and Questlove’s documentary feature The Summer of Soul (which you can watch on Disney+).

Here are the nominees in 2022:

Summer of Soul

Flee

Attica

Ascension

Writing with Fire

Previous Best Documentary Feature winners

My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher took home the Oscar last year with its beautiful story of a groundbreaking friendship between one diver and an octopus in the kelp forests off of South Africa.

Check out this heartwarming/heartbreaking story for yourself on Netflix.

American Factory

American Factory uncovered the intriguing story of a Chinese billionaire who employed 2000 Americans at a factory in Ohio but saw its potential fade due to a clash between American and Chinese industries.

Watch it on Netflix.

Free Solo

Free Solo is the literal white-knuckle journey of pro rock climber Alex Honnold who attempts to complete the first solo free climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Watch it on Disney+.

Best International Feature Film

The Best International Feature Oscar is given to the top film that is presented predominantly in a language other than English. The director(s) of the film will accept the award on stage at the ceremony, but the Oscar is generally considered to be awarded to the country as a whole.

Best International Feature Film Oscar predictions

The film garnering the most buzz for International Feature at the moment is Japan’s entry Drive My Car. The film is also nominated in the Best Picture category so sometimes voters will split their preferences by giving International Feature to one film and Best Picture to another. Although, as we saw with Parasite, it’s possible for one film to win both.

Here are the nominees:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Previous Best International Feature winners

Another Round (Denmark)

Another Round was technically a co-production between Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Led by Mads Mikkelsen the story follows four men who decide to keep some level of alcohol in their system every day.

Stream Another Round on SBS On Demand.

Parasite (South Korea)

Parasite achieved an incredibly rare feat being both the Best International Feature and Best Picture winner at the 2020 Oscars ceremony. The film definitely deserves it for its dark and compelling insight into the class distinction between families in South Korea.

Watch it on Stan.

Roma (Mexico)

Alfonso Cuaron did it again at the 2019 Oscars with his semi-autobiographical tale Roma. The film tells the story housekeeper working for a middle-class family in Mexico City.

Watch it on Netflix.

We’ll keep you posted on this year’s Oscar Best Picture winners as soon as they’re announced.