All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in February

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2022 is a big year for video games and it really kicks off in February. The month that gamers have been frothing for (and reviewers have been dreading) is finally here and with it come all those long-awaited releases.

Vibrant apocalyptic and fantasy lands are the flavour of the month in February with zombie survival game Dying Light 2, gritty fantasy epic Elden Ring and open-world action RPG Horizon Forbidden West all going head to head for your attention.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in February.

What new video games are releasing in January 2022?

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Release Date: February 1

Life is Strange has captured fans far and wide with its intricate episodic narratives. Last year the fourth game in the series, Life is Strange: True Colours, was released to critical acclaim and now if you feel like going back to where it all started you can experience the remastered edition.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection collates Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, effectively giving you the entire chronicle of Max and Chloe’s stories.

Pre-order it now: PlayStation | Xbox | PC| Switch

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Release Date: February 4

Dying Light players have been waiting seven years for a sequel and this week that wait finally ends.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place 20 years later with a new protagonist who has equally epic parkour skills to avoid zombies with. The sequel is said to have a larger narrative focus as well as an even larger world to explore, which it seems will take nearly 500 hours to complete head to tail. No wonder it took 7 years!

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | PC

Horizon Forbidden West

Release Date: February 18

Another hugely anticipated game this month is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Forbidden West takes players to an entirely new part of the post-apocalyptic machine-run world as Aloy travels west to fight a new enemy.

The game looks simply stunning with whole new lands to explore, including underwater worlds, and terrifying new animal machines to fight. Aloy also has a few new tricks up her sleeve including better weapons and traversal skills.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Release Date: February 22

Bungie’s next big planned expansion for its popular online multiplayer game Destiny 2 is set to release this month.

The Witch Queen will introduce brand new story missions and gameplay elements that players can sink their teeth into after Destiny 2’s last extended season. The expansion will come at a cost so make sure you’re ready for it.

Pre-order it now

Elden Ring

Release Date: February 25

Elden Ring is another massive game hitting player’s pile this month. The new fantasy RPG comes from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. Ever wanted Dark Souls meets Game of Thrones? Elden Ring is for you.

The FromSoftware game is likely to be frustratingly hard but worth it to explore every nook and cranny of the epic open-world.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | PC

Grid Legends

Release Date: February 25

Gamers who are hanging out for Gran Turismo 7 can help pass the time with Grid Legends. With 130 tracks, 100 vehicles and a new story mode inspired by Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Grid Legends is the perfect game for racing fans.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

That’s just the beginning of all the new games coming our way in 2022, particularly for PlayStation which has 22 new games releasing this year!

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in February? Let us know in the comments.