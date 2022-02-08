From Starters to Tip-off, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NBA All Star Game

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re prepping for a major year of sport in 2022, friends. Between the Super Bowl and the 2022 World Cup, there’s a lot to get excited about soon – and the NBA All-Star Game is here to add to that list.

If you’re a basketball fan who’s keen to keep on top of all the latest on this major sporting event, keep reading. Here’s your rundown on everything to know about the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

What is the NBA All-Star game?

It’s all in the title but basically, the All-Star NBA game for 2022 will bring together a bunch of top players from the National Basketball Association. Votes from fans, players and the media determine the teams every year.

There are a bunch of things to look forward to including the pre-game show with the skills challenge and 3-point contest. Then, during the actual basketball game, the dunk contest will take place as the half-time show.

Who is playing?

In 2021, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stood in as team captains for the NBA All-Star Game.

The East pool players included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving as starters and Jaylen Brown, James Harden, Zach Lavine, Julius Randle, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Vucevic as reserves.

The Western Conference team included Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard as starters and Anthony Davis, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Zion Williamson as reserves.

This year’s lineup was announced on January 28, 2022, and we can see some familiar names on the list. Since then, we’ve also had the list of reserves announced, too.

Check out all the players below.

Eastern pool starters:

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) [captain]

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Eastern pool reserves:

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Western pool starters:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) [captain]

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Western pool reserves:

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

You can read more about the roster of players here.

The 2022 #NBAAllStar Team Captains!#TeamLeBron#TeamDurant Tune-in to the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft Show: Thursday, Feb 10 at 6:30 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XvZNSKf38w — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

How about the NBA Rising Stars?

The Clorox Rising Stars event has also been announced for the year. In 2022, we’ll see three games between four teams of rookies, sophomores and players from NBA G League Ignite.

The teams have been named as follows.

Clorox Rising Stars Rosters:

TEAM BARRY

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

TEAM ISIAH

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

TEAM PAYTON

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

TEAM WORTHY

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Read more about the NBA Rising Stars event and how it works here.

When is the 2022 NBA All-Star game?

The game is slated for Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 pm ET. This translates to 12:00 pm AEDT on Monday, February 21, 2022. There will be on-court events in the lead up to the major game from February 18, and the action will play out over the full weekend.

The game will be held in Cleveland this year.

The NBA Rising Stars event is slated for February 18, at 9:00 pm E.T which translates to February 19 at 1:00 pm AEDT.

Where can I watch it in Australia?

American sports are sometimes hard to view in Australia, but the good news is that Aussies can watch all the action from this historic All-Stars game.

Sports streaming service Kayo has streamed the NBA All-Star Game event in previous years, and we can expect the same for 2022. Users can sign up for a Kayo subscription for just $25 a month if they’d like to catch all the NBA action live and on-demand, along with access to motorsports, cricket and more.

Don’t forget you can also gain access to a bunch of sport freebies via Kayo’s app if you like. Enjoy the game!

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2022 NBA All Star Game.