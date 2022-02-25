Do Knot Sleep on These Massager Device Deals With up to 40% Off

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We know it’s hard to find time for yourself in between the chaos of life, work deadlines and more. But let us remind you just how important it is not to skimp on the self-care routine with these whopping up to 40% off deals on massagers.

Whether it’s to pummel out your stress and tension after a long workday or to target specific pain points thanks to leg day at the gym, we guarantee you there’s a massage device to help you take care of it. While they may not fully cure all your muscle pains for good, they’ll definitely help relieve stiffness and get your blood flowing.

If you’ve been on the internet at some point this month, you’ll have noticed one of the big trends of late has been the notorious massage gun. While Theragun has established itself as one of the big brands when it comes to these massage gun babies, the price tag attached to its products, which range from $349 to $899, can be a bit hard to validate.

That’s why we’ve done the hard yards for you and rounded up some of the more cost-efficient massagers out there. Here are the top-rated (and currently discounted) relaxation devices to get your hands on, including deals from RENPHO and Snailax.

READ MORE How To Sleep In Any Position When You Have Back Pain

The best Amazon Massager Deals

This hand massager is designed to rhythmically apply pressure to the whole hand to simultaneously relieve all areas of stress or tension. There are six different massage modes and intensities to choose from. This nifty device is also designed to target acupuncture points across the wrist, palm and fingers.

The hand palm massager applies gentle thermal-heat therapy to the palm, stimulating blood flow to reduce soreness and coldness in the hand.

Check out the RENPHO cordless hand massager ($89.99) here.

Blast away muscle tension, stiffness and knots with this deep-tissue massage gun. The RENPHO massage gun uses powerful percussion to relieve your aching body. With six different heads to suit every need, you can cater to everything from large muscle groups and joint soreness to soft tissue and trigger points. It only takes 2-3 hours to achieve full charge and can easily be packed away when travelling.

Buy the RENPHO Massage Gun ($99.99) here.

With up to 3300 percussions per minute, the Darkiron massage gun can help the user relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, increase blood pressure, improve the overall health of the body’s soft tissues. The massager is equipped with six different shaped massage heads to help the user to relax different body parts. The user can change the massage gun’s speed as needed—400 to 3300 percussions per minute.

Check out the Darkiron Massage Gun ($59.77) here.

The PX3 massage gun helps to rejuvenate sore muscles and aching joints. Its powerful motor delivers highly penetrative vibration, delivering waves of relief and relaxation throughout your joints and muscles, which greatly reduce your recovery time after a good workout. It comes with six different massage heads and 11 levels of speed, so you can find a rhythm to suit your needs.

Check out the PokeHome Massage Gun ($94.80) here.

Using intelligent air pressure, this massager is essentially reflexology for the acupressure points on your hand. By stimulating the reflex zones, the device helps to relieve hand strain and pressure, which can aid in blood circulation and reduce soreness and tension. As far as massagers go, this one is pretty damn sophisticated.

Check out the Breo iPalm Acupressure Hand Massager ($239.99) here.

Reduce eye strain with the RENPHO Eye Massage. It uses a range of kneading, trigger point therapy, oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging to help release tension and relax your muscles. Built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 40℃-42℃ to soothe eye strain, puffiness, dry eyes, sinus pressure and headaches.

Check out the RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat ($56.99) here.

This device looks a little intense, but it’s a fantastic way to target all areas of your legs and feet at once (especially if you’re prone to stiffness and sore muscles). Once you’ve strapped it on, choose from a calf, thigh and sole treatment that’ll work to improve circulation and relax the entire body. It’s the massager to end all massagers.

Check out the RENPHO Compression Leg Massager ($99.99) here.

I’m a sucker for pedicures purely because I love the short-lived foot massage your nail technician gives you before going hard on your cuticles. Now you can treat yourself to one at home (the massage, not the pedi) with this RENPHO Foot Massager Machine. With three different kneading and air pressure intensities that can be adjusted based on personal preference, this is the perfect device to relax with while watching TV — or while at the office desk.

Take a look at the RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager ($169.99) here.

Compact but powerful, this mini-5-speed massage gun delivers the exact depth and speed of muscle treatment your body needs to relieve muscle tension, soreness and pain, as well as accelerate muscle activation and repair. It’s also the perfect travel size to chuck in the pocket of your gym or work bag (hello, lunch break massages). How’s that for convenience?

Check out the RENPHO Mini Massage Gun ($119.95) here.

The jack of all trades, this Snailax Neck and Back Massager fits onto any sofa, couch, recliner, office chair or dining chair to make it the most comfortable seat in the house. You can choose from three different massage zones (full back, upper back or lower back), or alternatively select the spot massage function to concentrate kneading on a specific area for custom relaxation.

You can buy the Snailax Neck and Back Massager with Heat ($151.99) here.

Tend to your stress thanks to the ultimate RENPHO scalp massager. Featuring four heads with 76 individual nodes that conform to fit the scalp, you’ll be treated to a 360-degree massage experience. Its cordless design also allows you to give your back, neck and shoulders some love, too.

You can buy the RENPHO Electric Scalp Massager ($42.54) here.

Easily worn, this neck and shoulder massager comes with two 4-finger shiatsu massage nodes that rotate bi-directionally at three optional speeds to replicate an in-person massage experience. It also comes with two levels of focal heat technology that further relieves soreness. The best gift anyone can give themselves.

Check out this Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager ($59.40) here.

Happy shopping!