6 Margarita Recipes Every Home Bartender Should Learn to Make

Did you know that February 22 was National Margarita Day? Neither did we. Because in this house, every day is margarita day. Anyway, if you’re keen to get your marg on (now and always), we’ve pulled together a list of unique and tasty margarita recipes to impress your tequila-loving pals with.
Each of the below has been shared with us courtesy of the team at Cointreau (which belongs in every good margarita recipe, really). Check them out below and see which marg is your idea of a good time.
Margarita recipes for impressive home bartenders
Table of Contents
Spicy Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml Blanco Tequila
- 20ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 slices Jalapeño
- 2 slices Fresh Cilantro
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake well until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a jalapeño pepper
Summer Marg
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml Tequila
- 20ml Lime
- 4 Fresh Strawberries
- 1 bar spoon Sugar Syrup
Directions:
- Rim the glass with some fleur de sel.
- Combine Cointreau, Tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice.
- Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it.
Hot tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.
Grilled Watermelon Marg
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml Tequila
- 30ml Fresh lime juice
- 15ml Grilled watermelon syrup
- 15ml Fresh grapefruit juice
Directions:
- To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks.
- After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt)
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
Roasted Strawberry
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml Mezcal
- 30ml Fresh lime juice
- 60ml Roasted strawberry purée
Directions:
- To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.
Frozen Passionfruit Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Tequila
- 15ml Cointreau
- 15ml Passoa
- 20 ml lime juice
- 10ml water
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes.
- Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency
- Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.
Original Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml Tequila
- 30ml Fresh lime juice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.
For those that would like to celebrate their love of margaritas in a less hands-on way, there’s also a Cointreau Margarita Kombi that will be sampling complimentary Margs (30ml) at Rosé by the Harbour in Sydney from February 26 to 27. Cointreau will also be serving their take on the Summer Frozen Margarita recipe for $5 here.
You’ll find the Cointreau Margarita Kombi parked in the streets of The Rocks from midday till 9:00 pm. Happy sipping, pals!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in