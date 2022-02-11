Koala Is Having a Huge Sitewide V-Day Sale if You’re Looking to Re-Do Your Bedroom for Less

In a dreaded discovery, last week I learned that you should be replacing your mattress every eight to ten years. Yep, folks, that’s right, every eight to ten years. And while it seems like such a doozy (believe me, I don’t think I’ve been mattress shopping ever), once you read just how much benefit comes from simply swapping out your old, stained mattress for a new one, you just might change your mind. To make this horrible realisation that little bit easier, I have some good news for you: our sleep mates at Koala are offering up some great deals on bedding and sleep gear.

I doubt you need an introduction to Koala at this stage, but they’re the company that ships the iconic mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones that they spring open as soon as you slice the plastic open?

Oh, and they’re also responsible for making these insanely comfy sofa beds that are so good, they’re worth a squiz (and a purchase in my humble opinion).

To give you a full rundown on the details: the way this particular sale works is that the entire Koala site will be slashed by up to 25% from now until February 17th. This includes $675 off the award-winning New Koala Soul Mate Mattress, $262.50 off the Cushy Sofa Bed, as well as further markdowns on a bunch of pillows, sheets and mattress protectors (because as we all know, it’d be criminal not to get a mattress protector for that flashy new sleeping

This is especially awesome if you’re trying to furnish a whole room or two and still walk away with some spare cash to blow on home decor. As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery.

Now, what are you waiting for? Go check the deals out now on Koala’s website in all their glory.