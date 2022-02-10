Academy Awards: What to Expect at the 2022 Oscars

Well, movie buffs, the biggest night in the film industry is coming up quick. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March, where we’ll find out which 2021 films are worthy of Oscar gold.

If you’re keen on keeping up to date on all the latest from this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, we’ll do our best to keep you posted right here with a list of all the most important details regarding the event.

When will the Oscars take place and where can you watch them?

The Oscars are once again being held slightly later in the year and are scheduled to take place on March 27 in the U.S. That makes it Monday, March 28 in Australia.

The event generally begins at 11 am AEDT with a couple of hours of red carpet arrivals beforehand.

In the past Channel 7 has been the local broadcaster of the Oscars in Australia. It’s yet to be confirmed if that will be the same for this year’s Academy Awards, but if so, you’ll be able to watch the action live on Channel 7 or stream it on 7plus.

Some cinemas also hold special screenings of the Oscars that you can attend in-person so check your local theatre to see if they’re holding any events.

We’ll keep you posted on timing and broadcasters as we get closer to the event.

Where will the Oscars be held?

Last year the Oscars were split across two locations but in 2022 it’s scheduled to take place at the usual venue of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear whether COVID-19 will cause things to be split again but you can expect some restrictions to still be in place come March.

Will the Oscars be live?

At this stage, yes the Oscars ceremony will be broadcast live. ABC holds the rights in the U.S. and will be broadcasting and streaming all the action as it happens, as will hundreds of other territories around the world.

In the past, some awards shows have made use of pre-recorded segments due to COVID-19 complications. It’s still unclear how the COVID-19 restrictions will impact the 2022 Oscars ceremony so at this stage every award announcement, the red carpet and any performances will happen live.

Who is this year’s Oscars host?

No one has hosted the Oscars since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. That being said, ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich confirmed in early January that the Oscars will return to having a host (or hosts) this year.

At this stage, there’s no telling who that host will be. Big names that have been thrown around include The Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Tom Holland and Zendaya and the Only Murders in the Building trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be? — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022

It’s also expected the Oscars will have a long list of A-list presenters attending the ceremony.

Who is performing at the Oscars?

The Academy Awards has a longstanding tradition of having the Best Song nominees perform their nominated tunes on stage.

Should this tradition continue in 2022 we can expect Billie Eilish to perform her Bond song ‘No Time To Die’ as well as performances from the other nominees including Beyonce (King Richard), Sebastián Yatra (Encanto), Van Morrison (Belfast) and Reba McEntire (Four Good Days).

That’s a pretty big lineup so let’s hope the best song performances continue in 2022.

What can we expect from the red carpet?

From some truly chic styles to truly outrageous looks, the Oscars red carpet is a sight to behold each and every year.

At this stage, we know celebrities will walk a red carpet prior to the Oscars ceremony, although how it will take place is still to be determined.

When it does come time for the red carpet, you’ll be able to watch it an hour or so before the main awards ceremony starts.

Who is nominated for an Oscar in 2022?

The Oscar nominations were announced on Wednesday, February 9 here in Australia.

Leading the pack with the highest number of nominations is The Power of the Dog, which managed to snag four acting nominations as well as one for best director. Dune and Belfast followed with multiple nominations, but some favourites like House of Gucci were snubbed.

You can check out the full list of nominees but here’s who is in the running for the big award of the night, Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Oscar predictions: who’s gonna win?

Isn’t that the million-dollar question?

While we won’t know who has officially won the race until March 28, there are a few frontrunners.

Belfast, The Power of the Dog and Dune are favourites for the Best Picture award, but it’s a tough race.

The acting categories are even more heated. Both Denzel Washington and Will Smith are competing in the lead actor race and should Smith win he’ll be only the fifth black man to win Best Actor.

Best Animated Film is another tough category crowded with Disney favourites, but if the success of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is anything to go by, Encanto may have this one in the bag.

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia for more information about the 94th Academy Awards.