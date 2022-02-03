How to Watch Every AFL Match in 2022, Through Streaming or Free-to-Air

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The AFL season for 2022 is kicking off soon, sports fans. So to help you prepare for the footy action coming your way, we thought we’d pull together a guide sharing all the details on important dates, and where you can watch all the action.

Here we go.

When does the AFL season kick-off for 2022?

Footy season is starting up with the first game of 2022 set for March 16 at 7:25 pm AEDT. The first match of the season is a re-match between last year’s champions, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

This will be followed by a game on March 17 at the MCG where Carlton and Richmond will face off.

The season will have 22 matches run across 23 rounds. You can see the full fixture here.

How to watch the AFL 2022 season online

As per usual the easiest way to watch the AFL in 2022 is probably through sports streaming service Kayo.

You can sign up for a 14-day free trial and enjoy a range of sports ad-free for a fortnight, otherwise, memberships will set you back $25 a month for the basic package (two screen access) or $35 per month for the premium service (which you can use across three screens).

You’ll also get access to the NRL, NBA and loads of other sports with a subscription. Games can be viewed live, or on-demand. Sign up for Kayo here if you’re keen.

Alternatively, you can tune in with a Foxtel sports package with prices starting at $69 per month.

How to watch the AFL 2022 for free

As with years prior, the Seven Network will be airing selected matches for free.

It is assumed that like last year the Grand Final will also be broadcast on Seven, but we’ll keep you posted.

Can I buy tickets?

2022 AFL memberships are on sale now however tickets for individual matches this season are yet to be released. Keep an eye on the AFL website for ticketing release dates for your favourite teams.