How to See Your Uber Passenger Ratings Breakdown (and Improve Your Score)

When you take an Uber, ratings are a two-way street. Sure, you get to rate your driver on their skills behind the wheel, but your driver also gets report on how well behaved you were throughout your trip. If you’ve ever wondered why your score is the way it is, whether because it’s surprisingly low or uniquely high, you’re in luck.

In a blog post Wednesday, Feb. 16, Uber announced the new ability to view a breakdown of your passenger ratings throughout your time with the app. This report allows to you see all of the individual star ratings you’ve received, so you can know exactly how many five star trips you’ve had, as well as how many drivers have branded you with a devastating one star.

How to check your Uber passenger rating report

First, tap your profile icon, then Settings > Privacy > Privacy Centre. Under Your data and privacy at Uber, swipe over until you see Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber? Tap See summary, then, after taking your time looking over stats like trips taken, Uber Eats orders, and your promo code, scroll down and tap View my ratings under Ratings.

Here, you’ll see your overall rating, but, more importantly, a breakdown of the individual star ratings making up your accumulated score. You don’t get to see who left you which rating or why, but you can see how many ones, twos, threes, fours, and fives you’ve racked up over the years. For, erm, privacy reasons, I will not be sharing my rating or my ratings breakdown here. But, rest assured, it’s excellent. Better than yours, even.

If you’re like me, you don’t need to worry about improving your score. But for anyone who is curious how to raise their score, Uber has some tips supposedly from drivers themselves on how to do it, including:

Cleaning up after yourself.

Buckling your seatbelt (yes, even in the backseat!)

Not making the driver wait for you.

Being respectful.

Not slamming the door.

