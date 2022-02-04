How Much Food Do You Need for Your Super Bowl Party?

The biggest Bowl of the year is upon us (not the Puppy Bowl, though that’s a momentous event in its own right). Super Bowl LVI is around the corner (and the CDC has been mercifully devoid of stark warnings not to gather). If party hosting is on your agenda, it’s time to prepare your fare. Whether it’s a small or large group, here’s how not to fumble your hosting duties.

How many wings and slices do you need?

Finger foods are the name of the game at a Super Bowl party: chips and dips, pizza, sliders, and of course — wings. But considering that rampant inflation has made the price of chicken wings 14% to 26% higher than last year, you may want to serve fewer. How many depends on the quantity of other foods you’ll be serving, but as a general rule, if wings are the main sustenance (served alongside light apps like crudités, pretzels, and popcorn) estimate 10 wings per person. With several other appetizers to nosh on, 5-6 wings per person is adequate. Check out this chicken wing calculator for further details. Just get them early: The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will consume 1.42 billion wings this year, so it’s definitely a popular choice. (Also, there’s a Chicken Council! Who knew.)

When it comes to pizza, the general guideline is three slices of pizza per adult and two slices per child. But this is for a “pizza party.” If pizza is your main fare outside of chips and salsa, feel free to use this guideline. If your table will be crowded with nachos, dips, pigs in a blanket, etc. you can safely order less.

Keep in mind, there’s no better time to ask guests to bring their favourite appetiser or side, cutting down on your work and costs. People love an opportunity to prepare their dad’s famous queso and show off that pepperoni-covered-cheese-chunk-in-the-shape-of-a-football recipe they found on Pinterest.