7 Home Speakers That’ll Suit Any Budget and Backyard DJ

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are many ways to make the most of your music, and if your home speakers haven’t had an upgrade since the Beatles’ White Album, it may be time to invest in a new sound system to completely pump up your jam sessions. With superior audio and smart functionality on the market, this selection of home speaker choices is sure to impress everyone, from the casual Spotify listener to the absolute vinyl purist.

It’s never been easier to access music on demand with the wide variety of music streaming services quite literally on tap. But of course, there’s also the argument that you should buy your music instead of subscribing to it.

Either way, music deserves to be heard properly, not through the cheapest set of speakers your local variety store had on sale back in 2003. That’s where an upgrade to your home’s music speaker setup comes into play, whether you want something with lots of volume for your next summer pool party or a more discrete system if your tastes run to a more subtle sound.

The best home speakers for every budget



What if you’ve got some classic, great sounding home speakers but no way to get your music to them? That’s where the Amazon Echo Dot comes into its own, providing a simple way to add Amazon’s Echo assistant to just about any other speaker. It’s also a speaker in its own right, but not one that’s going to do your music listening aspirations any favours. But for this price, making any other speaker smart is well worth it regardless.

Ultimate Ears has a reputation for quality audio. And to make matters sweeter, this bad boy’s sale price means you won’t break the bank while trying to get your fix of audio oomph. Reviewers say this small but powerful speaker is great for rich sounds and solid battery life. It also comes in five different colours, including lagoon blue, sunset red, ultraviolet purple, night black and more.

Klipsch’s Bookshelf Speakers are highly regarded by online reviewers for their build quality clean stereo sound at an affordable price point given their premium quality. If you’re in the market for a bookshelf style speaker to improve your home music playback, these are the pair to buy.

If you’re after a setup based around floor standing home speakers, consider the KEF Q750, a well built and highly regarded speaker array that uses a low-distortion inductor and damped tweeter loading tube to deliver audiophile-quality sound.

Soundbars are more traditionally associated with TV and movie viewing. Still, the Yamaha soundbar is also a prime choice to be the centre of your music playback, with Bluetooth connectivity and your pick of more music sources than you could listen to in a lifetime.

This lil’ pocket rocket will have you able to blast tunes wherever, whenever. With its ultra-portable compact size, you can literally chuck it in your beach bag for a wave-side party or even bump some songs while you’re in the shower. This device also boasts Anker battery technology which supplies 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. How’s that for beats on a budget?!

These handy Bluetooth surround sound speakers are not only detachable — so you can pop ’em on either side of a room for ultimate noise amplification — but they can be clipped together to create a soundbar if you’re looking to save on space. Big wins for a two-in-one!

They’ve also got a standby time of approx. 120 hours and boast two and a half hours of playback time when not plugged into a power source, which is awesome for its affordable price.

