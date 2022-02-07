How to Nab up to 76% Off Your Home Kitchen Essentials on Ebay Today

If your new year’s resolution was to start experimenting more in the kitchen, or you’re just in the market for some fancy cookware toys (without the fancy price tag), gear up because we’ve searched high and low to nab you the best eBay kitchen deals available this week.

With savings of up to a whopping $700 on quality kitchen appliance brands like Baccarat, KitchenAid, Devanti and more, you can now get your hands on a range of mixers, pan sets, air fryers and juicers for a fraction of the cost. What can we say? It’s bargain hunting at its finest — and you don’t even have to leave the house to do it!

So, without further ado, here are the best eBay kitchen deals online right now.

The best eBay kitchen deals

If your old pans are starting to look a little worse for wear, this ten-piece cookware set is guaranteed to alleviate your stovetop woes from here on out. Fitted with a non-stick stone interior — making it easy to cook oil-free and clean up after — as well as a cast aluminium body that provides enduring and long-lasting performance, this set is a great investment that’ll keep you cooking great meals for decades.

You can buy the Baccarat Stone Cast Aluminium Non-Stick 10-Piece Cookware Set ($299.99) from eBay here.

Over the last few years, an air fryer has become a household staple thanks to the ease at which you can cook crispy home-cooked meals in half the time span of a regular oven. But, if you’re yet to get your oven mitts on one of these babies yet, there’s no better time than now because this Kitchen Couture 14-litre Air Fryer is going for a cool $142.95, which is 76% off its RRP. Did we mention it also comes with six bonus accessories: an oil tray, rack, filter, rotating cage, chicken fork and fetch tool?

You can buy the Kitchen Couture 14-Litre Air Fryer ($142.95) from eBay here.

Not only do dehydrated foods have a longer shelf life and retain the same amount of vitamins and minerals as their fresh counterparts, but they often boast richer and more concentrated flavours. So, if you’re a sucker for buying dried apricots banana chips for morning snacks, why not consider making your own in one of these ten-tray food dehydrators? Fitted with all the necessary controls to dry vegetables, fruits, herbs, meat and more, you can tick experimenting in the kitchen right off your new year’s resolution list.

Bonus points go to the fact each tray is removable post-use, so you can let the dishwasher do all the dirty work.

You can buy the Devanti Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator ($241.95) from eBay here.

I don’t have one of those fridges that dispenses ice and water, which really irks me on the hot Aussie days we’ve been having lately. However, instead of forking out on a whole new one to reap the benefits of an ice-cold glass, you can have your cake and eat it, too, with this portable ice maker and water dispenser machine. With the ability to make up to 12kgs of ice in just 24 hours and hold two litres of water, this baby will be your best friend through scorcher evenings and, better yet, when you have friends over and want to offer them an ice cold drink.

You can buy the Portable Ice Maker and Water Dispenser Machine ($272.95) from eBay here.

If you’re more of a baker, this iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer has the power and capacity for all of your everyday mixing tasks to easily handle whipping, blending, mixing, beating and kneading. The Classic 10 -speed mixer also has a locking tilt-head design that lets you easily access the mixing bowl or change the attachment quickly if you’re working with multiple ingredients and textures. It beats standing over a bowl of cream with a hand mixer, begging it to thicken faster any day.

You can buy the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer ($599) from eBay here.

I’ve started to opt for cold pressing my juices at home because a) supermarkets make you pay an exorbitant amount for a couple of crushed up fruits, in my opinion, and b) I find there’s a lot of preservatives and added sugar in the ones you see on the store shelves. So, what’s the best juicer for an epic home job? This Cold Press Processor from eBay! Aside from delivering pulp-free smooth juices in an instant, this highly-rated appliance boasts a handy wide-mouth chute (so you don’t have to cut your fruits and veggies down to tiny pieces). It’s also super easy to clean and offers lower vibration if you don’t want to wake your housemates up cranking juice at the crack of dawn.

You can buy the Cold Press Whole Fruit Slow Juicer and Vegetable Processor ($124.80) from eBay here.

Need more stovetop burners but can’t afford or justify getting a whole new stove? This Spector Induction Hot Plate is both cost effective and space efficient, thanks to being small enough to slot into almost any cupboard. What’s better? If you’re going camping and want to cook your bacon and eggs out in the bush, this portable induction cooker can also travel with you — all you have to do is hook it up to a generator.

Please note: this induction cooker is only suited to iron-based cookware, so please keep this in mind before your purchase.

You can buy the Spector Electric Induction Portable Cooktop ($62.99) from eBay here.