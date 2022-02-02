Drag Race Down Under: Shantay, the Series Stays for Season 2

Shantay you stay, Australia. The drag gods have looked kindly upon us and RuPaul is bringing Drag Race Down Under back for season 2.

If you’re keen to keep across the biggest, most fabulous updates on the second season of this epic show, consider this your guide.

What’s Drag Race Down Under?

How much time do you have?

There’s rich and long-running history connected to RuPaul’s Drag Race which dates back to 2009. The series takes the strongest, most talented drag queens across the nation and pits them against one another in what is considered to be the ‘Olympics of drag’.

From sewing challenges (which a handful of contestants always seem to forget are a part of the competition), to the snatch game, to lip-syncing for your life, the comp asks queens to put their skills to the test in every possible way.

The winner is crowned as the Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race started out in the United States with Drag Race (the OG), then All-Stars (where former contestants come back for another shot at the crown), but over the years it has expanded into other countries like Canada, the U.K and Australia/New Zealand.

Drag Race Down Under is the competition Aussie and Kiwi queens get to compete within.

Who is involved this year?

Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will be back as judges alongside RuPaul for season 2 of Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

On the news Visage said, “I am thrilled to be back at the judging table for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2! The talent, heart and passion of these queens continues to surprise and inspire me. I’m beyond excited.”

Competitors and guest stars for this season are yet to be announced.

Which queen won season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?

If you watched along last year, you may recall that New Zealand queen Kita Mean took out the title of Drag Superstar for season 1 2021.

The remaining queens in the top four were Art Simone, Karen from Finance and Scarlet Adams.

When and where can I watch the next season?

If you’re keen to see the next crop of queens bring it to the runway, the place to head in Australia is Stan. The Aussie streaming service is the home of all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race including Down Under and the uber-exciting UK vs The World season, too.

In terms of a launch date, all we have is word that season 2 will be coming to Stan later in 2022. Here’s hoping it’s soon!

While we wait, here’s a list of everything coming to streaming services for the month of February.