A Bunch of Booze Delivery Services You Can Use This Valentine’s Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is here, so if you haven’t already picked up your significant other a Valentine’s Day gift yet, we might just have a cheeky solution.

Thankfully, if past V-Days have taught us anything, you can’t go wrong with grabbing your lover a cheeky cocktail kit, a bottle of their favourite wine or even a slab of beer.

If you want to get your S.O something to drink for Valentine’s Day but aren’t too keen on heading out to the bottle shop, getting alcohol delivered to your front door couldn’t be easier.

Seriously, you’re flushed with options when it comes to alcohol delivery and can practically get everything you need last minute without leaving the house.

Liquor Chains

Vintage Cellars provide weekday delivery between 9-5pm, along with free delivery on wine and spirit orders over $150. They also have a 60-minute click and collect, and a few decent specials are going as well, such as 2-for-$30 on selected wines.

Order from Vintage Cellars here.

First Choice Liquor offers a 60-minute click and collect option for all online deliveries, as well as free delivery on wine and spirits over $150. Depending on what your S.O likes, you can currently grab a deal on select spirits.

Order from First Choice Liquor here.

Liquorland provides free delivery on all orders over $100, along with an impressive 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders.

Order from Liquorland here.

BWS will deliver seven days a week and will charge a flat fee of $10, with a minimum order of $30 (up to a limit of 10 boxes per customer). There are also free in-store pickups for all online orders in select stores. If you’re looking to get a little something extra, there are some exclusive deals available through its app.

Order from BWS here.

Dan Murphy’s delivery rates start at $6.90, with a 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders. If you live in a selected metro area, they’re also offering delivery within two hours for $15.

Order from Dan Murphy’s here.

Other Alcohol Delivery Services

While grabbing your significant other a slab of his favourite beer is an easy gift, why not help broaden their horizons and maybe introduce them to a new favourite? The Craft Beer Coopery is a gift box subscription service, which, depending on which box you grab, include a curated selection of craft beers, some snacks and a guide to 50 of Australia’s best craft beers.

Order from the Craft Beer Coopery here.

VinoMofo is one of Australia’s boldest champions of locally produced, artisanal wines. If you order three or more cases, they’ll give you free delivery. Get some wines for dad and some for yourself. If the bottle you’ve ordered doesn’t tickle your partners fancy, VinoMofo also offers free returns.

Order from VinoMofo here.

Menulog has become synonymous with home food delivery, but did you know they’re also a decent option for alcohol delivery? Depending on your location, you can order drinks through a variety of liquor stores.

Order from Menulog here.

Amazon has some decent deals on selected drinks, and if you spend at least $39 on eligible items, you’ll get free delivery. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free delivery with no minimum purchase, along with faster delivery times.

Order from Amazon here.

Similar to Menulog, the DoorDash app will let you pick whatever takes your fancy from a range of available restaurants and stores.

Order from DoorDash here.