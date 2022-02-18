From Jugs to Easy-to-Install Taps, These Are the Best Water Filtering Systems

In Australia, we’re lucky enough to have safe, clean drinking water coming straight from the taps thanks to the filtering and disinfecting systems used in our water treatment plants. However, the downside of our water being disinfected with additives like fluoride or chlorine is that there can sometimes be a lingering taste and smell of the disinfectants used. Because of this, some people still prefer to either buy bottled water (which sucks for the planet) or use some kind of water filter system in their homes to flush out the extra additives.

Using a water filtering system will help to remove the taste and smell almost instantly, while also adding minerals to the water that help make it more alkaline — which is said to be better for the body. There are a range of different water filter systems on the market, from water filter jugs and travel bottles to large dispensers and taps so you can find one that works for your household.

Plus, whichever one you choose, you know that you’ll be making a more health-conscious, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly choice than continuously buying bottled water from the supermarket.

Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up some of the better options you can find on the internet to get you started on your water filtering journey.

The Best Water Filters

The Brita On Tap System Advanced can be easily installed onto your existing kitchen tap (and removed), therefore making this a great solution for households wanting instant filtered water straight from the tap. The filtration system is made up of activated carbon pearls, which helps reduce taste and odour, impairing substances like chlorine and impurities such as pesticides, herbicides, and other residues. According to Brita, the ion exchange fibre also reduces metals such as lead and the hollow fibre membrane filters particles reduce microplastics and 99.99% of bacteria.

Enjoy fresh and pure-tasting water with the Philips Water AWP3704 On Tap Water Filter. It comes with a one-click installation system so you can fit your tap quickly and easily. Once installed, the microfiltration system reduces up to 99% of chlorine and other taste-impairing substances.

TAPP Filter System uses 5-stage Ultra-Advanced Microfiltration technology to remove more than 100 substances from tap water, making it cleaner and crisper to drink straight from the tap. The only piece you’ll need to replace every three months to prevent the build-up of nasty substances and blockages is the filter.

The Best Water Filter Jugs

The Brita filter jugs use the Maxtra+ filter and the unique MicroFlow technology to provide premium levels of filtration for different water conditions. Made of activated carbon from natural coconut shells, the activated carbon pearls absorb chlorine and other taste and odour impairing substances, resulting in fresher, cleaner water. It also comes with a built-in electronic indicator to remind you when to replace the filter. You can also get the Brita Flow XXL Fridge Water Filter for $88 right now.

Designed to remove up to 99.99% of all tap water contaminants, like lead and fluoride, the Epic Pure Water Filter Jug is a quick and easy way to ensure you’re drinking the purest water possible.

The Waterdrop Lucid Water Filter system uses a 7-layer filtration system designed in Japan to provide fresh, pure water. This pitcher has a 10-cup capacity and a spout lid that helps to keep out other unwanted dust and particles. It also means that the jug is easy to refill without removing the cover.

