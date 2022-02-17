6 Picnic Blankets Under $90 That’ll Keep Those Summer Vibes Going All Year

I know bars, restaurants, and dance floors are officially back in business — and thank goodness for it, amirite? But, please, I beg all of you not to let that banish the humble picnic from our social calendars. I mean, just think: you get that ripper hot summer night park ambience, endless charcuterie boards and quality time with friends. I don’t see any of that in a sweaty nightclub, hey? So, pack your picnic basket and, of course, a picnic blanket, and plan your next park celebration now before winter rears its ugly head.

What’s that? You don’t have one? Thankfully, that’s no excuse because we’ve rounded up a range of different blankets and rugs, from your classic patchwork rugs and quilted blankets right through to ones that can be pegged into the ground for a day at the beach. The best part? They’re all under $90, which means you can spend more dimes on your snacks and booze instead. Thank us later.

If, like us, you love a cheeky boozy Sunday picnic with friends, you’re going to need one of these Meteor blankets. Made from high-quality fleece and lined with a thin layer of aluminium on the bottom to protect it from damage, the blanket can be easily folded and has a little sewn handle to make it easy to carry. Oh, and did we mention they come in 13 different colourways and patterns?

Buy the Meteor Large Foldable Waterproof Fleece Picnic Blanket ($22.49 – $56.95) from Amazon here.

We’re obsessed with this chic yet affordable red pinstripe blanket. It comes with a beige leather handle and shoulder belt, so it’s easy to carry and store when you’re not using it. Not only is it the perfect addition to your outdoor picnic, but it also makes a great gift. Measuring 79 x 59 inches, this blanket is comfortably sized for 4-6 adults and has protective PEVA backing on the bottom.

Buy the Extra Large Picnic Blanket/Beach Mat ($29.99) from Amazon here.

This large blue and white jacquard picnic rug from Komorebi is made from high-quality 100 per cent Cotton and lined with a waterproof backing that prevents moisture from seeping through. It’s lightweight, compact and fits four adults, booze and food comfortably when rolled out.

Buy the Komorebi Large Outdoor Waterproof Picnic Blanket ($69.99) from Amazon here.

Racking up a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this large picnic rug from VonShef is a go-to for picnic lovers. It’s also super easy to fold up once your park shenanigans are over and comes with a faux leather carry strap.

Buy the VonShef Large Fleece Picnic Blankets ($49.54) from Amazon here.

Coming in two different colourways — navy and white strip and black and white plaid — this quilted picnic rug from Amazon is ideal for a cheese board in the park with friends.

Buy the Zomake Waterproof Picnic Blanket (was $40.99, now $33.71) from Amazon here.

If you need something that’s a little more spill-proof, this washable blanket from Wanderer was made for you! It’s generous in size (2.7×2.9m), has corner peg loops to hold it down on a windy day and rolls up, making it easy to store and carry.

Buy the Wanderer Washable Picnic Blanket ($89.99) from BCF here.