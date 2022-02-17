Spilled Food in Your Car? Clean Up the Evidence With These Car Vacuum Cleaners

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to keeping your car clean and tidy, it’s all pretty easy until it comes to vacuuming it. Once you decide to vacuum your car, you’ve got to lug the vacuum outside or into the garage, and find a power outlet close enough to your vehicle that you can plug it vacc into. Then, you have to maneuver your vacuum in and around your car while trying to suck up all the dirt and crumbs (and that one lone hot chip, there’s always one).

It’s an arduous task and often requires so much effort that we’d rather just shake out the car mats and pretend we did a full vac or pay someone else to do it. But in the interest of being savvy and saving money this year, we’ve decided to look into other options and have found that car vacuum cleaners actually exist and are super affordable. A lot of the top-rated car vacuum cleaners on Amazon fall under or around the $100 mark and come with glowing reviews from users.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the top-rated car vacuum cleaners you can buy on Amazon right now.

READ MORE These Robot Mops Will Do The Hard Work For You

The Best Car Vacuum Cleaners You Can Buy in Australia

While the Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner set isn’t car specific, it’s perfect for the job. The UniversalVac 18 is a cordless vacuum cleaner that provides easy cleaning for a range of different surface areas. This particular version also includes a variety of accessories like a brush, crevice, and floor nozzle, making it excellent for vacuuming the car and those hard to reach areas between and under the seats.

You can buy the Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Set ($79) from Amazon here.

Described in reviews as a little pocket rocket, the Black+Decker 18V Lithium-Ion Pivot Dustbuster is a great all-rounder. It’s small enough to be easily used to vacuum your car, but it’s also equipped to clean any surface around your home. It’s durable, space-efficient and easily emptied when full. It also folds in half when you need to pack it down, so it can easily be stored out of the way.

You can buy the Black+Decker 18V Lithium-Ion Pivot Dustbuster (now $108) from Amazon here.

Whether you’re having a hard time removing the crumbs that fell in between your seats while you scoffed your on-the-go meals, or you’ve got kids who manage to make a hell of a lot of mess on car rides from A to B, the ThisWorx portable car vacuum cleaner is a worthy investment. ThisWorx gets all of the dirt from everyday messes and outdoor adventures (read: sand from the beach) quickly and effortlessly. It also sits at a pretty decent price point too.

You can buy the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner ($54.87) from Amazon here.

The Autogen Car Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent value for money car vac. It’s fitted with a removable HEPA filter that collects all of the finer dust, while the 7,500Pa suction power helps to remove bigger mess like dirt, sand and food crumbs. While it doesn’t have too many advanced features, it does come with the ability to blow, as well as suck, so you can easily rid your rooftop of any leaves or dropping debris.

You can buy the Autogen Car Vacuum Cleaner ($60.90) from Amazon here.

The Niecarva car vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 150W DC core motor that provides 7,500PA high power suction, which can quickly remove stubborn stains and keep your car clean and tidy. It comes with a professional car interior cleaning kit that includes an extension, crevice, and brush nozzle designed to clean up liquids, soil, stones, animal or human hair, crumbs, cigarette ash, dust — the list goes on.

You can buy the Niecarva Car Vacuum ($102.33) from Amazon here.

The Valuta Car Vacuum Cleaner is one of the top-rated car vacuums on Amazon Australia, with a 4.5-star rating out of five. It has an 8,000Pa high power suction capable of cleaning almost anything from sand and dirt to crumbs and that random hot chip you dropped down the crack a few weeks ago. It’s also super durable, coming with a stainless steel HEPA filter which is 20 times more durable than standard filters.

You can buy the Valuta Car Vacuum Cleaner ($70.36) from Amazon here.