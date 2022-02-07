If You’re Looking for a New Camera, Snap Up One of These Deals

Whether you’re a budding photographer or a seasoned pro, Amazon has plenty of discounts on cameras and camera accessories to suit everyone. Right now, you can score a few hundred dollars off a range of Panasonic, Canon and Nikon cameras, from the point-and-shoot simple snapper through to heavy-duty DSLRs.

If you fit more into the former category, our guide for what to look for in a DSLR may help you out with your buying decisions, so you can get the camera that’s right for you.

Otherwise, scroll on for this week’s best camera deals.

The Panasonic is the G85 is designed to be taken everywhere. It comes with a sturdy, weather-sealed body, a 16MP live MOS sensor, minus a low pass filter for optimum image detail, plus 4K video resolution extends the same level of detail into movie making.

The Canon Powershot SX70HS was designed for easy, well-rounded shooting. The 65X optical zoom lens covers an equivalent range of 21-1365mm. It allows for crispy continuous shooting at 10 frames per second so you can tackle subjects on the go. The SX70HS also comes with a built-in IS, so you can explore the full length of the zoom range, even in lower light situations, without the camera shake spoiling your shot. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth.

The Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera is a bit of an all-arounder within the new Z System. The Z6 is among the first in the series and features a high-performing FX-format 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine delivering outstanding image quality and speed with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a big zoom camera that is versatile enough to suit enthusiasts and pros alike. It takes 18-megapixel stills, 4K resolution video and a whopping 60x optical zoom lens are the main drawcards, each feature pulling together to form a truly flexible unit.

