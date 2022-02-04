2022 BAFTA Award Nominees: Which Films Are Front-Runners and Who Got Snubbed?

We are in the midst of awards season and the major films of the year are all battling it out for the chance at a golden trophy. Earlier in the year, we had the very quiet, untelevised Golden Globes ceremony, and next month we have the glitz and glamour of the Oscars to look forward to. But on the other side of the pond, we also have the BAFTA awards where the British Film Academy will crown its top films from 2021.
The contenders for the 2021 BAFTA awards have just been announced and there are a fair few surprises amongst the usual favourites.
Who are the nominees for the BAFTA awards in 2022?
This year’s crop of BAFTA nominees has Dune leading the pack with 11 nominations. The Power of the Dog follows with 8 nominations and Belfast has 6. For once there’s also an equal split between male and female directing nominees. We love to see it.
It is the British Film Academy awards, so the nominees are always slightly different to the norm, but surprisingly, awards favourites like Tick, tick… BOOM!, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Spencer hardly got any attention.
Here’s the full list of 2022 BAFTA nominees.
BAFTA Best Film nominees
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
BAFTA Outstanding British Film nominees
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
BAFTA Leading Actress nominees
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – Coda
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
BAFTA Leading Actor nominees
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
BAFTA Supporting Actress nominees
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
BAFTA Supporting Actor nominees
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BAFTA Director nominees
- Aleem Khan – After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
BAFTA Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees
- After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
- The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
- Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
BAFTA Film Not in the English Language nominees
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
BAFTA Documentary nominees
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BAFTA Animated Film nominees
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
BAFTA Original Screenplay nominees
- Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
BAFTA Adapted Screenplay nominees
- Coda – Sian Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune – Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
BAFTA Original Score nominees
- Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
BAFTA Casting nominees
- Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod
- Dune – Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
BAFTA Cinematography nominees
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- No Time To Die – Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
BAFTA Costume Design nominees
- Cruella – Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
BAFTA Editing nominees
- Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghaile
- Dune – Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
- No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L Pearson
BAFTA Production Design nominees
- Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
BAFTA Make-Up and Hair nominees
- Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
- Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
BAFTA Sound nominees
- Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night In Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time To Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
BAFTA Visual Effects nominees
- Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
- No Time To Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
BAFTA British Short Film nominees
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
BAFTA British Short Animation nominees
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
It’s going to be an interesting race this year, that’s for sure. Did your favourite film from 2021 make the cut?
We’ll find out all the results on Monday, March 14 when the 2022 BAFTA Awards ceremony takes place.
If you want to watch some of this year’s nominees here’s where you can find some of the buzz-worthy films on streaming services.
