Ebay Is Slicing up to $700 off Samsung, Dyson and Electrolux Home Appliances, but Not For Long

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

If you’re newly renovating, in the process of moving house, or maybe just need to replace a few of your ageing home appliances, there’s no better time like the present to do it, thanks to a number of whopping appliance deals surfacing on eBay this week.

You’ll be happy to know by whopping deals, I actually mean whopping because even our favourite household appliance brands (including Dyson, Samsung and Electrolux) have come to the party, completely slashing their product prices.

So, without further ado, allow me to share a few of my top appliance deal picks for this week.

The best eBay home appliance deals

It’s a rare sight to see Dyson’s iconic products go on sale, but this week it happened, folks. The offer? A whopping $100 off Dyson’s AM09 Hot + Cool Fan/Heater fitted with exclusive Air Multiplier technology that allows for an optimal stream of uninterrupted airflow. In other words, it’s the perfect purchase for those of you sick of working from your humid, hot and sticky desks at home. All it takes is a single touch to set your target temperature to the degree and this bad boy has the rest covered. Same goes for heating in winter. If you’ve got pets or young kids, you’ll also be happy to know that the fan shuts off automatically if tipped over. Win-win.

You can buy the Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater ($499) from eBay here.

Another rarity is seeing big ticket Samsung products on sale, and today we’ve found just that. Enter: this Samsung 635L family-sized fridge that can be all yours at almost $800 off its RRP. Not only is it fitted with SpaceMax technology that enables the interior walls to be much thinner — allowing for more storage space inside without increasing the external dimensions — it also boasts an in-built water and ice dispenser. That means the days of manually refilling your ice trays and returning them to the freezer in hopes the water doesn’t spill everywhere on the way are well and truly over.

You can buy the Samsung 635L Fridge ($1207) from eBay here.

If you’ve been lusting over the Dyson stick vacuum, but can’t justify forking out for one at this point in time, these Devanti Bagless and Cordless Vacuum Handsticks make for a great alternative thanks to their 10000PA powerful suction ability and multiple speed options. The 160 degree swivelling head can also be fitted with brush or crevice nozzles for different types of surface and zone cleaning that allows it to pick up dirt and debris easily. The perfect all-rounder in our books.

You can buy the Devanti Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (110.95) from eBay here.

If you’re after something with a lil’ more suction power than a cordless handstick to get pet hair out of your carpets, then we’re happy to announce this Electrolux Animal Bagless Vacuum boasts epic suction for a total home clean. It’s also designed with extra large wheels and precision handling for easy transportability around the home (because there’s nothing worse than your vac getting all twisted up mid-clean).

You can buy the Electrolux Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ($426) from eBay here.

If you want to ditch the hard yards all together, this robot vacuum baby offers the same benefits as a regular vacuum, sweep and mop rolled into one — but the best part? You don’t even have to lift a finger for your house to become spick and span.

You can buy the MyGenie XSonic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($208.95) from eBay here.

The new Carson 7kg Washing Machine is a smart and practical investment if you’re in the market for a new washing machine. Combining style, durability and function, the spacious 7kg drum provides loads of capacity for larger families and offers 11 different program selections including standard, quick, tub clean, cold, hot and air dry.

You can buy the Carson Washing Machine ($429) from eBay here.

Having a dryer is not an essential by any means — especially when we’re lucky enough to have the blazing Aussie sun out almost everyday. But, for those times you need a quick solution to your wet work pant woes, having one can be super handy — especially when its price has been slashed by over $300. Thank us later.

You can buy the Beko Heat Pump Dryer ($835) from eBay here.