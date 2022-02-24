Everything You Need to Know About Afterpay Day 2022

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Love savings, discounts and more? Well, the good news is that Afterpay Day is right around the corner. Kicking off on March 17 and running until March 20, the mega online shopping event will last for four whole days, so you can shop a range of massive sales from your favourite retailers both online and in-store.

Traditionally, Afterpay Day offers Aussies up to 70% off from top retailers across the country and gives shoppers the ability to pay better by managing their payments in four fortnightly instalments without incurring interest. Sounds pretty good, huh?!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Afterpay Day and how you can make the most out of the best Afterpay day sales.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the biggest online shopping events in the country, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around – typically twice a year. The most recent one happened back in August of 2021 and was absolutely stacked with sweet, sweet sales. Last year, it was offering Aussies up to 70% off from top retailers both online and in-store across the country, so here’s hoping it does the same again for 2022.

When is Afterpay Day 2022?

Afterpay Day 2022 is currently slated to kick off on March 17, 2022, running until March 20, 2022. That’s four full days to bag as many discounts as possible across some of your favourite retailers.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

If last year’s massive Afterpay Day Sales are anything to go by, the upcoming sale event in March is going to be a biggie. Big-name brands and retailers like The Iconic, Dyson, Lululemon, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys and more joined in on the action and will likely partake again this year.

How does Afterpay work?

Afterpay is essentially like a virtual lay-by, except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid in full before you take your purchase home. Translation? You don’t need to pay the total amount upfront if you don’t want to or can’t afford to at the moment. Huge win! You simply pay one instalment on the actual day of purchase and then pay the same amount fortnightly over six weeks (four instalments total). You don’t pay any interest or fees as long as you pay on time. If you’re late on a payment, you’ll incur a $10 fee. However, that fee is capped and doesn’t compound. Afterpay also pauses your account until the balance is paid and you’re back on track.

Who has Afterpay?

At this point, around 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option, so it’s safe to say that most of your favourite major retailers are on board. However, if you’re not sure, you can always check out either the retailer’s payment options via their website or the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.

If you’re looking for a complete round-up of deals on the day, bookmark this page as we’ll be bringing you a comprehensive list of the best afterpay day sales.

This post has been updated since its original publication.