4 Best Actress Oscar Winners That Deserve Their Place in the History Books

The Best Picture and Best Actor awards may garner a lot of attention at each Oscars ceremony, but one equally-coveted award is the Best Actress statue. Each year, five women with the top film performances are put up for the Best Actress award and throughout the Oscars’ 94 years, plenty of them have made history.

Let’s revisit some of those memorable award-winning moments.

Academy Award for Best Actress

Marlee Matlin – Youngest winner of Best Actress Award

Marlee Matlin made history for a number of reasons when she won in 1986, beating out both Jane Fonda and Sigourney Weaver that year.

Matlin’s win for her role as Sarah Norman in Children of a Lesser God occurred when she was just 21 years of age, making her the youngest Best Actress winner to date. She is also the first and only deaf actress to have won the Oscar.

Jessica Tandy – Oldest winner of Best Actress Award

From Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds to Broadway’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Jessica Tandy had quite the career before her history-making Best Actress win.

Tandy was 80 years of age when she received the award for her role in Driving Miss Daisy, making her the oldest actress to receive the top acting gong.

Halle Berry – First Black woman to win Best Actress

The Oscars still has a startling lack of diversity, if it’s 13 Black female nominees are anything to go by. Of these 13, only one Black woman has won the Best Actress Oscar and that honour went to Halle Berry at the 2001 ceremony.

Berry’s role in Monster’s Ball secured her the win, where she was nominated alongside Judi Dench, Nicole Kidman, Sissy Spacek and Renee Zellweger.

Katharine Hepburn – Most Best Actress award wins

Securing her place as one of the most iconic actresses of all time, it comes as no surprise that Katharine Hepburn has the Oscar wins to back it up. Her four wins for Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter and On Golden Pond make her the person with the most Best Actress Oscar wins in history.

Hepburn also received 12 Best Actress nominations over her lifetime but Meryl Streep retains her place as the person with the most nominations for the award with a whopping 17 nods.

Who will win Best Actress this year?

We’re still waiting on the Oscar nominations for 2022 but many of the actresses in talks for the top award this year gave stunning performances of real-life people. Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson are all being considered for their portrayals of Lucille Ball, Patrizia Reggiani and Aretha Franklin, respectively.

Should Hudson be nominated and then go on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, she would become just the second Black woman to do so.

Frances McDormand is also being circulated once again for her role in The Tragedy of Macbeth. If she wins yet again this year it will mark her fourth Best Actress win, tying her with Katharine Hepburn for the most wins ever.

We’ll keep you posted on the 2022 Oscar nominees and winners to see whether this will be another history-making ceremony.