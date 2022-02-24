Horny History Lesson: Here Are the Best Sex Scenes of Bridgerton Season 1

Netflix’s Bridgerton exploded onto the scene in late 2020 and its steamy sex scenes caught the attention of the masses right away (mostly because of Rege-Jean Page, but also for other reasons). With a second season about to hit our screens, we thought we’d take a walk down memory lane and reflect on all the horny content audiences loved most during season 1 of Bridgerton.

And before you ask, yes. I will be updating this list once we get our eyeballs across the racy sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2. After all, I am a very serious writer who is committed to writing about very important things.

Are you ready? Of course, you are.

(These are in no particular order because that would be too difficult for me.)

A list of the very best Bridgerton sex scenes

When the Duke licks the spoon

This counts. That’s all I’ll say.

Anthony Bridgerton and Siena’s sex scene at the boxing match

First things, first. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is mostly a dick to Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) and that sucked. But the pair hooking up at a boxing match after exchanging glances was hot.

The ‘Wildest Dreams’ sex scene montage

There are about four sex scenes rolled into one, here. Should this count for more than one place on the list? Probably. But, ah well.

This plays out between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in the show’s sixth episode, ‘Swish’. There’s a montage of the pair making sweet, sweet love all over their gorgeous estate as a classic take of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ plays in the background.

It’s sexy and romantic, and it features maids trying to listen through the doors – which I get. There’s also a tryst that plays out in the library on a ladder that’s particularly noteworthy.

The Duke telling Daphne to touch herself

Good morning. This was quite the education for young Daphne, and honestly, I was happy for her. Doubt there were many women in the 1800s who had that experience.

Benedict Bridgerton’s sex party scene

This was quite a time, hey? Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) rolls on into an orgy, sees Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden) with another man and partakes in a threesome involving Granville’s wife (Sandra Teles) and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale).

N.B. There are a lot of names here. If you’re confused about who is who, check out our guide to (most of) the show’s characters.

Simon and Daphne have sex for the first time

This was tender and saucy at the same time. The Duke taking a moment to ask Daphne if she wanted to stop was considerate and lovely (though that’s not always the case with this show), and their bonking session after was equally as touching.

Season 2 of Bridgerton, and a new batch of spicy sex scenes, will be hitting Netflix Australia on March 25, 2022. Until then, you can watch old episodes over and over again here.

Got any other suggestions for the list? Pop them in the comments below. And if you’d like to keep reading about Bridgerton, check out this write up we did on just how close to the truth the storyline is.